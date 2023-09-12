Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's daughter, Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, says her father died of a broken heart

She said her father was a sad man because of tension with AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

South Africans feel like she is overreacting because he was 95 years old and probably just died of old age

DURBAN - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's daughter says her father died of a broken heart because of the stress between him and AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi reportedly died a sad man because of the tiff between him and King Misuzulu. Images: Darren Stewart & Rajesh Jantilal / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Prince Buthelezi felt disrespected by King Misuzulu

Princess Phumzile Buthelezi said the 95-year-old Zulu Prime Minister often spoke about how his heart was broken because Misuzulu disrespected him.

According to SABC News, Princess Phumzile made these remarks to the members of the royal family who paid their respects to the Buthelezi family.

Princess Phumzile stated that before his passing, her father would speak about being "emotionally sad" because of how he was mistreated by some members of the royal family.

She said her father did not believe Misuzulu was fit to ascend the throne and needed to go to rehab. Princess Phumzile added that her father said the king would shout at him and even bang the table, later pretending like nothing happened.

“My father said I want to tell you, I am emotionally sad. My father was a person who always spoke the truth and said if I can just take off my shirt, you can see how thin I am because of what Misuzulu is doing to me. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat," said Phumzile.

King Misuzulu will not be attending Prince Buthelezi's funeral

Prince Buthelezi will be laid to rest on Friday, 15 September, and his funeral will be classified as a category one.

Some royal family members will not be in attendance, including the Zulu king. According to IOL, Misuzulu's absence will not be considered odd because, traditionally, Zulu kings do not attend funerals.

South Africans react to Princess Phumzile's comments

@RegoSmurfMamba said:

"That's why family members appoint a spokesperson during times of grief... emotional utterances like this fuel the fire that eventually burns bridges."

@GladsonSibiya said:

"Phumzile, he was 95 bathong. "

@collen_sambo2 said:

"It was his time to leave. He used to say that he was living on borrowed time."

@Slowjamzo said:

"The father was very disrespectful also, and he did not know the boundaries."

@Musa275 said:

"He was an old man. It was his time to die."

@MveledzoM said:

"The Bible talks about 75 years of life being given to humans, he had 20 more years added onto his. He passed away as a result of old age. That's it. Bathong..."

King Misuzulu was seeking treatment for “spiritual” ailment

Briefly News previously reported that reports about the amaZulu royal family's King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's failing physical health were wildly misinterpreted.

This is according to Zulu Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who cleared the air claiming that King Misuzulu is spiritually unwell but in good physical health.

Concerns about King Misuzulu emerged after Buthelezi's speech during a prayer service held in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

