Seven Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officers were arrested for murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice

The five constables and two inspectors were arrested on Saturday in connection with a shooting incident that took place in Langaville

The seven accused EMPD officers will appear at the Tsakane magistrate's court on Monday

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Seven Ekurhuleni metro police department officers were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Saturday on murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice charges.

IPID arrested 7 EMPD officers on murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice charges. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the five constables and two inspectors were arrested following a shooting incident that left one man dead and another injured in Langaville.

According to TimesLIVE, Suping said the EMPD officers allegedly went into a shack in Langavile and found 4 African men; two were sleeping while two were watching TV. upon seeing the officers, two men ran out, and the officers ran after them.

After a while, the men who has remained in the house heard their friends calling for help before hearing several gunshots. Suping said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"The two victims went outside to look for their two friends and one was found lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds on his right leg. The injured victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment."

News24 reports that the body of the fourth man was later found at the back of a shack not far from where they lived.

The officers who are set to make their first court appearance on Monday face murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice charges.

Private Hospital offers to cover hospital bills for woman scolded by Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba

In other news, Briefly News reported that Arundel Hospital has offered to foot the bill for the woman who was scolded by Limpopo province Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba in a viral video that split social media.

The video of Dr Phophi explaining to a foreign national from Zimbabwe that foreigners are straining the country's health system left social media divided. South Africans rallied behind the MEC for putting the needs of the citizens first, while some unions and others said the way she addressed the matter was wrong.

According to The South African, a private institute based in the neighbouring country's capital Harare, headed to Twitter to offer to cover the woman's bills. The institution called upon those who may have the patient's contact details to come forth and assist them.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News