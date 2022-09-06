Bus company, Putco recently stated that it would fire bus drivers who continue protesting illegally

Workers have been picketing over unpaid bonuses and back pay since 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit

The bus company stated that it opted not to increase salaries or pay bonuses that year to save jobs

SOWETO - Putco bus drivers are on the firing line after embarking on a strike for back pay and unpaid wages. The bus company has confirmed that the protest action is illegal.

Bus company, Putco, is threatening to fire employees who continue to participate in the illegal strike for salaries and bonuses. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 6 September, Putco stated that disciplinary action would be taken against approximately 1 000 employees who continue to protest.

Speaking to The Citizen, Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu stated some workers have returned to work at the Soweto depot.

Putco management explained that workers are protesting for a salary increase and bonus pay from 2020. However, the company stated that it applied for an exemption not to pay the 6% increase and bonus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bus company added that the application was made to save jobs because the pandemic financially impacted Putco. The firm further stated that the matter had been referred to the Labour Court for review since labour unions appealed the exemption.

Putco has urged employees to abandon the protest and return to work. The bus company has also asked commuters to find alternative transport until the protest ends.

Dismissal letters are expected to be delivered to workers today, and they will have until tomorrow (Wednesday, 7 September) to appeal before they are given termination letters.

Pucto bus drivers go on strike over unpaid bonuses since 2020, passengers left stranded

Briefly News previously reported that Putco employees have parked their buses and have embarked on a strike for better wages on Thursday, 1 September.

Bus drivers picketed outside various Putco offices, including the Soweto, Pretoria and in the Mpumalanga province. The drivers allege that the company has not paid them bonuses since 2020.

According to eNCA, bus drivers refuse to return to work until their employers meet their demands. One bus driver stated that the court had previously ordered Putco to pay them their bonuses. However, the company told them they do not have the funds and wants to take the matter back to court.

