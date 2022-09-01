Putco bus drivers are refusing to work until the company they work for pays them what it owes them

Bus drivers embarked on a strike on Thursday, 1 September and argue that Putco has not paid them bonuses since 2020

The drivers are now calling on Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula to step in and help them get paid

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Putco employees have parked their buses and have embarked on a strike for better wages on Thursday, 1 September.

Putco bus drivers call Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula to intervene in the wage dispute with Putco. Images: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Bus drivers picketed outside various Putco offices, including the Soweto, Pretoria and in the Mpumalanga province. The drivers allege that the company has not paid them bonuses since 2020.

According to eNCA, bus drivers refuse to return to work until their employers met their demands. One bus driver stated that the court had previously ordered Putco to pay them their bonuses. However, the company told them they do not have the funds and wants to take the matter back to court.

Phumlani Ndlovu told an eNCA reporter that Putco also owes them 6% of their increase. Ndlovu also called on the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, to intervene because the court back and forths have not yielded results.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Putco passengers will have to make alternative arrangements as bus drivers say they will not return to the road to fetch them this afternoon.

Earlier this year, Putco angered passengers by increasing bus fare prices. According to SowetanLIVE, commuters blocked about 50 buses from going on their route due to the price hike.

At the time, Putco explained that the company had no choice but to increase prices because of the high fuel costs. Commuters stated that the price increase was unaffordable because they were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and some had not received salary increases.

Operation Dudula intensifies protests, block foreigners from entering Hillbrow clinic

Briefly News previously reported that Members of Operation Dudula have vowed to intensify protests outside clinics and hospitals across South Africa.

The protest started almost a month ago outside the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, where members of the organisation barred foreign nationals from entering the health care facility.

EWN reported that a court interdict has prevented the controversial organisation from interfering with the patients and staff at Kalafong Hospital. Regardless, the organisation remains undeterred by the court order and has said it would increase its presence outside hospitals.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News