AMSTERDAM - The Dutch government plans to make history by creating a fund to raise awareness about slavery. The country has also apologised for its role in trans-Atlantic slavery in Suriname, Brazil, the Caribbean, South Africa, and Asia.

The Dutch government plans to set up an apology fund for its involvement in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Image: Valeria Mongelli

Source: Getty Images

While the fund has not officially been introduced, it is believed it will come into effect after the Dutch government apologises by the end of the year. According to TimesLIVE, sources close to the matter believe that at least €200 million (R3.47 billion) will be donated to the fund.

Amsterdam’s mayor apologised for the city’s part in slavery last year; earlier this year, state-run ABN Amro Bank NV and the Dutch Central Bank did the same.

The bank’s predecessor Hope & Co. was involved in the day-to-day business at the plantations, while another Mees en Zoonen brokered insurance for slave ships.

European Central Bank Governing Council member and President of the bank Klaas Knot apologised to the descendants of enslaved people. He also set up a fund to finance projects worth €5 million for the next 10 years.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will discuss the history of slavery in the country. According to News24, he said a significant moment is expected to occur at the end of the year.

Social media users react to the fund:

@monday_flyhalf said:

“The sad truth is no one will ever be satisfied by the amount.”

@rachidi_monare commented:

“So, the Dutch will pay themselves to share their own experiences with slavery.”

@ZoobanSingh added:

“Yes, under the direction of its monarch. Not unlike the British East India Company did across most of Southeast Asia.”

