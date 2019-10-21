Gert Sibande TVET College courses, application, documents, fees

The Gert Sibande TVET College was founded in 2002. It was the result of a merger between three technical colleges located in Standerton, Evander, and Ermelo. Since then, the TVET college has expanded significantly and has six South African campuses. The institution offers NATED programmes as well as National Certificate Vocational (NCV) courses.

Like other higher learning institutions in South Africa, Gert Sibande TVET College has a well-laid-out structure that governs student admissions, studies, certifications, and other aspects of student life.

Everything to know about joining the Gert Sibande TVET College

Here is a look at information regarding admissions, courses, and fees at the South African college.

Where is Gert Sibande TVET College located

The institution is located in Beyers Naude Street, Standerton, Mpumalanga, South Africa. It also has five satellite campuses spread across the country.

Gert Sibande TVET College courses

The institution offers National Certificate Vocational (NCV) courses in three key areas: business studies, engineering studies, and the services sector.

National Certificate Courses (Business studies)

This department was designed to equip students with the requisite skills and knowledge to be competent individuals in the modern-day corporate world. There are five business study options to choose from, all designed to give one a better understanding of today's corporate world.

Finance, Economics & Accounting

Management

Marketing

Office Administration

Transport And Logistics

National Certificate Courses (Services sector)

The services sector at Gert Sibande college offers courses designed to give students comprehensive skills and training in the hospitality and agriculture sectors. These two sectors play an essential role in South Africa's economy. Here are the three courses under the services sector.

Hospitality

Primary Agriculture

Information Technology and Computer Science (ITC)

National Certificate Courses (Engineering studies)

The engineering department is meant to prepare students for the country's building, construction, maintenance, and other engineering sectors. Students get to choose from four main options, depending on their qualifications and preferences.

Civil Engineering Construction

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Engineering & Related Design

Mechatronics

NATED programmes

The South African National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (NATED) programmes are offered under the auspices of the Department of Higher Education and Training. These courses typically consist of 18 months of theoretical studies at various institutions followed by another 18 months of practical application.

Business

Business Management N4-N6

Management Assistant N4-N6

Financial Management N4 - N6

Marketing Management N4 - N6

Human Resources Management N4 - N6

Hospitality & Catering Service N4 - N6

Public Management N4 - N6

Engineering

Mechanical Subjects N1 - N6

Civil Subjects N1 - N6

Electrical Subjects N1 - N6

How do I apply?

Potential students can apply to join the college via two options: the online application or the conventional manual application. The latter will involve picking up an application form from one of the campuses, filling it out, and dropping it at the campus.

The online application option is much easier and involves visiting the new student registration portal and filling out the application form. One can find additional information about the institution on the Gert Sibande TVET College prospectus for 2022.

What are the admission requirements?

Here is a look at the general requirements for the Gert Sibande TVET College online application for 2022.

Engineering studies

Here are the requirements that potential students must meet to join the engineering department.

Pass the placement test with at least 55% in math and English.

Have a pass in the Grade 12 exams with an APS if at least 22 points in six subjects that include English and mathematics.

For employed applicants, one must have a pass in their Grade 9 exams. One must also attach a letter from their employer highlighting their need for additional training.

Business studies

Here are the requirements that potential students must meet to join the business department.

Have an APS score of at least 24 points in six subjects. The subjects must include English and cannot include life orientation.

NCV students are required to enrol for an introductory N4 course if they change from the NATED program.

For employed applicants, one must have a pass in their Grade 12 exams. One must also attach a letter from their employer highlighting their need for additional training. The prospective students will also undergo an interview prior to admission to determine their suitability for the course.

Services sector

Here are the requirements that potential students must meet to join the services sector.

A Hospitality NC (V) L4 Certificate

A National Introductory Certificate in N4 Food Services

A minimum APS score of 25 points, using double the English (minimum 45%) and Hospitality Studies subjects I Consumer Studies, and the three (3) next best subjects of Grade 12 (excluding Life Orientation) and an endorsement to be admitted in an institution for higher education for diploma studies.

What documents will I require when applying?

Here are some of the documents that you might need to attach with your application form.

A copy of your driver's license or national identity card

A copy of an official transcript from your high school

A copy of college-approved test scores

Medical records.

After application, one can do a Gert Sibande TVET College status check on the institution's website.

Does the Gert Sibande college offer accommodation?

Yes, the institution has hostels for students. Still, these are not automatically assigned. One is required should fill out the student accommodation form to get considered for the college's accommodation,

Gert Sibande TVET College fees

The amounts vary from one course to the other. Still, the breakdown of the entire fee is pretty similar across the various departments.

The fee is broken down into the elements outlined below.

Application fees

Acceptance deposit

Tuition fees

Accommodation fees

Miscellaneous fees and levies

Interest

The tuition fees vary from course to course and cover registration, examination, library access, accident insurance, use of sporting facilities, and use of laboratories.

Gert Sibande TVET College campuses

The GS TVET College has six campuses in South Africa. Here is a look.

Ermelo Campus

Evander Campus

Sibanesetfu Campus

Standerton Campus

Balfour Campus

Perdekop Campus

Is Gert Sibande TVET College open for the second semester?

Is Gert Sibande open for 2022? Yes, though the second semester is not yet underway. The institution is still receiving applications for the second semester.

The Gert Sibande TVET College student portal

The institution has a student portal known as GSC4ME. This was designed as an interactive portal where students can log in to get reading and revision resources, interact with their lecturers and collaborate with other students online. On the portal, students can easily access lessons, previous question papers and marking guidelines.

The Gert Sibande TVET College login credentials are usually assigned upon one's first-time registration.

Is Gert Sibande College funded by NSFAS?

Yes, all students at Gert Sibande are encouraged to apply for NSFAS funding as it provides financial relief to low-income households.

Applying for financial help

Here is a look at the documents one is required to provide when applying for financial help.

A valid affidavit by one's parent, legal guardian, or employer

Academic Records from previous levels

Applicant's home address, postal address and address while studying

Certified copies of parents' or guardians' identity cards

Certified copy of the South African ID (not older than three months)

Death certificates if the parent(s) or guardian(s) are deceased and marriage certificate (if applicable)

Salary advice (pay slip) of parents or legal guardian (not older than three months)

Contacts

Here are the various ways you can contact Gert Sibande college.

Location: 18a Beyers Naude Street, Standerton, 2430

18a Beyers Naude Street, Standerton, 2430 Postal address: PO Box 3475

PO Box 3475 Telephone: 017 712 9040

017 712 9040 Fax: 017 712 9050

The Gert Sibande TVET College is among the numerous vocational training institutions in South Africa. These institutions are part of the country's education system and play an essential role in equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to join the country's workforce.

