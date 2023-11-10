Minister Blade Nzimande has demanded an official apology as well as a retraction from Mthunzi Mdwaba

This comes after Mdwaba accused him and Minister Fikile Mbalula, together with another minister, of attempted bribery

Criminal charges against Mdwaba have been opened by both Mbalula and Nzimande

Blade Nzimande has slammed Mthunzi Mdwaba following allegations involving UIF job schemes. Image: Phill Magakoe/Tebogo Letsie

The Minister of Higher Education, science, and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, has demanded an apology as well as a retraction from Mthunzi Mdwaba. This was after Mdwaba accused him and three other ministers of attempting to solicit a bribe.

Nzimande hits Mdwaba with letters

According to TshisaLIVE, Thuja Capital CEO Mthunzi Mdwaba alleged that Blade Nzimande, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the labour and finance minister sent people to approach him and seek a R500 million bribe from the anticipated R5 billion his company was poised to receive for a Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) job scheme.

Both ministers have opened criminal charges against Mdwaba. Nzimande has demanded an apology, both privately and publicly, within seven days.

In addition to that, Nzimande has denied these claims.

Mbalula also opens a case

On 9 November 2023, Fikile Mbalula reportedly opened a case of crimen injuria and defeating the ends of justice.

Mzansi slammed Mbalula for this and questioned his integrity amid the allegations.

A spokesperson from Nzimande's camp said these allegations have caused damage to his reputation.

“The minister wants to make it clear he is prepared to take all necessary legal action to protect his rights and seek damages for the harm caused by these defamatory statements. Defamation is a serious matter that can have significant legal consequences.”

