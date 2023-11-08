Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane and the Economic Freedom Fighters' CIC Julius Malema got into a debate on X

One netizen jumped in and referred to Malema's party as a 10% party, and he attacked her with vulgar language

Netizens turned on Malema and expressed disappointment in the EFF leader for his coarse wording

Mmusi Maimane and Julius Malema got into a heated debate on X. Images: Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A twar between Economics Freedom Fighters Julius Malema and former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane turned ugly when Julius Malema swore at an X netizen. The netizen called the EFF a 10% party, and Julius Malema angrily responded in a vulgar manner. Maimane turned his sight on Juju and called him out for his decorum in public as a leader.

Maimane and Malema debate on X

The debate between Malema and Maimane started when @MmusiMaimane replied to a video in which Julius Malema said that the party supports rugby but does not support "Rugby ya maburu", translated as "Boere Rugby". This is a reference to statements Julius Malema made when he called for the Springbok name to be cancelled because of its connection to apartheid South Africa.

Maimane called Malema out and said that policy should focus on finding out why Bafana Bafana are not performing the same way as the Proteas and Springboks are performing. View the tweet here.

X user roasts EFF

X user @dramadelinquent entered the fray and said Julius Malema's party will not win the 2024 elections because they only have 10% of the vote. She reiterated Maimane'sstatements when he called the EFF a 10% party.

Juju attacks X user

Malema went on the attack in defence. He responded to her using vulgar language. He asked:

“Do you think I give a f*ck?”

South Africans scold Malema

Netizens, including Maimane, called him out for using vulgar language against @dramadelinquent.

Maimane said:

"Let us maintain a certain quality of decorum in our public debates. The world is watching how current and future leaders engage citizens and each other."

Onthatile remarked:

“You’re never beating the “not fit for presidency" allegation, sana.”

Zickie S exclaimed:

“There’s no way you can be president when you’re so vulgar on social media.”

Zinhle added:

“This is so disappointing. I was rooting for you.”

MrVaughan-Jones (VJ) pointed out:

“Not a president in waiting. Imagine someone like this representing us at the UN.”

Don Mayo remarked:

“Influencers trapped you, and you lost it.”

Malema blamed for Springbok players' racism allegations

