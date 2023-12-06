Dr Malinga who faced financial challenges and owed over a million to SARS, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support he received

He specifically thanked EFF leader Julius Malema for hiring an accountant to assist him in managing his finances

Dr Malinga also announced his upcoming television show, Khala Sigzize, inspired by the assistance he received

Dr Malinga has opened up about the unwavering support he received from industry colleagues and some popular people to get back on his feet. The singer recently added EFF leader Julius Malema to the list of people who helped him.

Dr Malinga expressed his gratitude to Julius Malema for assisting him. Image: @julius.malema.sello and @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

Dr Malinga thanks Julius Malema for helping him

One thing about South African celebrities is they always lend a helping hand when one of their own is in need. Dr Malinga was among the many stars who had to be assisted financially after hitting rock bottom.

The star who reportedly owed SARS more than a million confirmed that the money was fully paid. Speaking in a video shared by @ThisIsColbert on social media, Dr Malinga also gave a special shout-out to EFF leader Julius Malema for his support. He noted that Juju hired an accountant who is helping him manage his finances and make better financial decisions.

Dr Malinga hints upcoming TV show Khala Sigzize

Dr Malinga is a gift that keeps on giving. The legendary musician also revealed that he has a new television show dubbed Khala Sigzize. Narrating the show's idea, Malinga said because he cried on Mac G's Podcast & Chill and got assistance. He also wants to carry the blessings forward and help those in need.

"I cried and I got help. Whether you laughed or not, at the end of the day [I got help]. I have a show I will shoot next year called Khala Sigzize. I cried and people helped me with love. They gave me about R150,000."

