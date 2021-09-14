A Mzansi man has learnt his lesson the hard way after he appeared in a viral video driving coolly through a water-filled strip of road with his window down

Some users thought the driver brought it onto himself, while others chastised the other driver for the wet mess

Whatever the case, Briefly News dived into the comments to bring readers the funniest reactions to the buffoonery

A Mzansi man has learnt his lesson the hard way after he appeared in a viral video driving coolly through a water-filled strip of road with his window down.

What happens next, courtesy of a 25-second clip of the amusing occurrence on social media is enough to get Saffas falling off their seats.

A Mzansi man has learnt his lesson the hard way after he appeared in a viral video driving coolly through a water-filled strip of road with his window down. Image: @Sifundo_Xian/ Twitter.

The clip, shared by a Twitter user @Sifundo_Xian with the caption devoid of everything but a few laughing face emojis, accentuated the hilariousness of the scenes playing out.

The media was widely circulated and viewed nearly 48 000 times, ensuring the laughs will go around for some time. It was retweeted more than 1 000 times and attracted more than 150 comments.

Mzansi can't get enough of clownery

@Maldaka said:

"That one is on him, why the hell did he have his window down? And he sat there and watched the corolla checking cost."

@I_Am_Yanda ventured:

"Nifunani apho kunetha lol."

@AZmxesibe observed:

"Lol now he shall learn. Only a Renault can Deal with a Polo driver right."

@MasterBruce_A wondered:

"Why would he open his window like that?"

@Jeff_CJ31 joked:

"He was wrong. One at a time, yena wanted to go when it wasn’t his cue to go."

Video of reckless driver spinning car into a ditch leaves Mzansi speechless

In other hilarious news, Briefly News previously reported that a local man's driving skills, or lack thereof, have quickly gotten social media users talking.

It seems the excited VW driver wanted to show off his toy and took to performing a few car tricks.

However, things took a hilariously dramatic turn for the worst when the car ended up crashing into a ditch. It remains unclear exactly how the vehicle would be retrieved.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared a clip of the seriously funny incident.

"My heart goes out for the car owner," he tearfully captioned the post.

