A group of taxi drivers honoured women in the month of August by dressing as females

The men rocked wigs and doeks, looking hilariously funny in the women's clothes

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A group of taxi drivers dressed in female clothes to honour women. Images: @mnqobiii_/ TikTok, @BFG Images/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video showing taxi drivers rocking female clothes to honour women in their month has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @mnqobiii_, the group of men are seen at work. They looked hilariously funny in the female clothes that they had on. Some of them were also shy - lol.

The outfits they rocked did not match their looks. One could obviously tell that they are men. Their walks were manly and they also did not have makeup on, but some did have wigs and doeks.

Taxi drivers hilariously dress as ladies

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the men for their choice of clothing

The video gained over 75k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Tokozile_Mbadamana loved:

"I want footage of the meeting that was held to convince them to actually wear these🤣🤣🤣🤣 Andisabathandi!❤️😍"

@Samu Makhubo expressed:

"Who would have thought 😂🤣😂 red Phinifa ufana nomawakhe stru 🤞."

@Proff wrote:

"I want MTN rank taxi drivers to join this challenge, i wanna see something 🤣🤣🤣."

@Tash commented:

"Was pregnant🤰🏽 2005!! Whenever ngikhwela iTaxi I felt like a queen💖👸!!" The Bridge taxi rnk, oh man the amount of respect👌👌💯! Shout out to u."

@sonasipho✨ shared:

"Now this should be constituted in our country, every year man should dress like this to honour and celebrate women😭😭😭."

@LihleBhebhe🇿🇦 said:

"I love it ❤❤🥹 we love men who recognize the importance of women without feeling like it emasculates them."

Men dress in female clothes on Women's Day

In another story, Briefly News reported about Cape Town men who dressed in drag on Women's Day.

A Cape Town company had their men dress up as women for Women's Day, and the women and the country were roaring with laughter. The gents walked down the office runway and strutted their stuff, much to the cheers of their colleagues. Netizens voted who their favourite was and had a ball complimenting them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News