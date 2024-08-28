A McDonald's employee reciprocated the energy that she received from one of the customers

A man arrived at a drive-thru and hilariously spoke things that did not make sense and the lady responded with the same fun

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A restaurant employee hilariously matched a customer's energy.

An employee at McDonald's matched the customer's energy, leaving the internet entertained.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @sirqulo, the gentleman was at a drive-thru at night. As he ordered he changed to what sounded like a Chinese language (it was not, he was talking a lot of things that had no meaning).

The employee did not even tell the guy that she did not understand him. She immediately responded with a whole lot of nothing, imitating the man. It was a whole vibe. The gent laughed and then proceeded with his order.

McDonald's employee matches customer's energy

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users love the customer service provided by the woman

The video gained over 23k likes, with many loving the energies that were exchanged by the customer and the employee.

@Lesego Wessie393 commented:

"Customer Service right there!"

@General Van Wyk said:

"No burger lol 😂 this is beautiful."

@the1Sini loved:

"This is the South Africa I love😂😂."

@Bontle👑 was entertained:

"Sisi didn’t come to work with her problems😂."

@Mangah❤️ expressed:

"When he said you the one, the girl in his left side missed the point ,few years later zobe esekhala kant there was a sign😂😂😂."

@Tweeney13 commented:

"Wow this is Awsome 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Which Mac D is this."

@Nomcebo Makhathini 🐶 shared:

"No she must be promoted 🔥😭😂😂love her 😂❤️."

@Rakgadiwith♥♥♥ said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 This the kinda service that deserves a big tip🤣🤣🤣🤣."

