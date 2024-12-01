A TikTok video shows children with uniquely coloured hair who came to a salon in a township, and they went viral

People were in awe after seeing the stunning kids get their hair done by a talented hairstylist who showed off their visit

The video of the children became a viral hit on social media as people marvelled at their rare features

A TikTok video shows two children in a township getting their hair done. The siblings became viral sensations on social media after people noticed their unique hair colour.

A TikTok video shows two sisters with naturally blonde afro hair, and South Africans were in awe. Image: @futurestyles0 / Kobus Louw

Source: UGC

Online users could not stop raving about the adorable siblings. The video of the sisters had people in awe.

Kids show off unique hair

In a TikTok video, a hairstylist, @futurestyles0, working in a township shared her naturally blonde clients with afros. In the clip, she relaxed and styled their hair while explaining that the sisters did not dye their hair. The kids also had blonde eyebrows and lashes. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA in awe of kasi blonde haired kids

Some people commented that they initially believed that the children got their hair dyed. The hairstylist insisted that their hair colour was all natural. Read the comments below

Sinayo Mafrika. commented:

"She’s gonna be a model one day."

helenasifababy gushed:

"Oh you can tell it’s natural from her eyebrows and eyelashes 😍 how pretty."

dipuoangel5 wrote:

"My anger before I heard it's her natural colour😅"

Venice~Tyra added:

"So beautiful they have ama cousins all the way in the Solomon Islands 🇸🇧 black and blonde Afro hair 🥹"

Avesmom was in awe:

"They are so unique and so beautiful!"

Woman flexed her stunning blonde wig from Shein

Briefly News previously reported that one young lady set the internet ablaze with the stunning blonde wig she purchased from the leading online store, Shein.

A video posted on TikTok shows an image of the blonde wig and how it looks on the Shein website. The wig is available in blonde, red, and black, costing R281. As the video continued, the young lady tried on her beautiful curly wig, which looked stunning. However, the stunner was not pleased with the quality of the hair.

The clip attracted over 270 K views and thousands of likes on the video platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News