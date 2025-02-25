“It’s Potent for 3 Months”: Woman Wins Cockroach Battle With Effective Product

A local TikTokker shared with South Africans an effective product she bought to get rid of cockroaches wandering in her kitchen

The woman shared the store from which she bought the insecticide and stated that it only cost her R320

Social media users took an interest in the item and shared how they were ready to say goodbye to the cockroaches

A woman told Mzansi about a product that helped her get rid of cockroaches in her home. Images: 10'000 Hours, loki_ast

While summertime may come with household pests such as ants and flies, it does not forget to bring stubborn cockroaches. Fortunately, a woman plugged South Africans with an insecticide sure to get rid of the problem.

Ending the cockroach battle

A woman behind the page The Little Things (@the_littlethingshome) took to her TikTok account to show app users what she used to get rid of cockroaches after struggling to keep her kitchen neat and free from the pests.

The woman revealed that she used a 30g insecticide called Advion Cockroach Gel bait which she bought from a local store called Pest Shop for R320.

The bait eliminates cockroaches with an active ingredient indoxacarb, which allows the roach to consume it and return to the harbourage site to contaminate other cockroaches.

Cockroaches didn't stand a chance when a woman used an insecticide. Image: Fajrul Islam

@the_littlethingshome, who noted the product took six to 24 hours to go into full effect, shared in her post:

"It's potent for three months, and we're only on week two. I'm still sweeping away a few more dead cockroaches every day!

"Plus, it has no smell and is safe around food, kids, and pets."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Cockroach deterrent impresses SA

A few social media users who experienced the same problems with cockroaches headed to the comment section with questions about the product the woman had shown.

When @lamees_h_ asked how to apply the product, @the_littlethingshome stated:

"It comes with a little nozzle. You just put a few drops in the areas where they usually hide."

@cassie_davies told the public:

"We have issues with those huge cockroaches that come from outside. It's a nightmare! I'm going to try this and see if it works for them, too! I'm not cuddling up with another one of those monsters this year!"

@omegaalphaeren1 added in the comments:

"That's a fantastic product."

@hlobspszs said to the online community:

"It's been four years since I used it. I've never seen cockroaches in my house."

@salaamandfriends wrote in the comment section:

"I'm freaking out. I found one adult cockroach in my house. Where does it come from? Where are the siblings?"

@lus.corner3, who had a different pest problem, shared:

"I'm fighting with ants. I'm about to get admitted into a psychiatric ward."

