The Senzo Meyiwa trial got spicy before the court hearing even kicked off as a journo and an advocate exchanged some harsh words

Well-known Mzansi journalist Sli Masikane shared a clip showing how she was disrespected by an advocate

People could not believe the way in which the advocate conducted herself and felt Sli held herself with grace

A well-known Mzansi journalist was reporting live from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial when an advocate got salty and the good sis was having none of it.

Journalists get a lot of flak; unfortunately, it comes with the job. However, there is only so much one can tolerate, and rightfully so.

Incredible female journo Sli Masikane took to Twitter with a spicy clip of a moment where a salty advocate told her to “voetsek”. Sli made it clear that this level of disrespect she will not tolerate!

“I can tolerate a lot things… Disrespect isn’t one of them…”

Citizens of Mzansi weigh in, grilling the advocate for her unprofessionalism

The people of Mznasi were right there with Sli. This advocate was on some entitlement bubble that should have been popped. Our girl handled herself with grace and fans were proud.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@ZiyandaNgcobo said:

“I’m so sorry Sli! You definitely handled it like the professional you are. One cannot say the same for this advocate. What bothers me is that you were so calm, minding your own business and were moving out the way…You didn’t deserve that!”

@Blissed_up said:

“She asked nicely though… and nothing happened, she like every person had a right to be annoyed.”

@DSSteyn said:

“The response is uncalled for. but surely you must ask permission to have someone in your shot? Some privacy rights do still trump airtime.”

@karynmaughan said:

Senzo Meyiwa murder case: Defence reveals DNA on hat allegedly worn by gunman belonged to a woman

In related news, Briefly News reported that the second day of the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Tuesday, 26 April revealed new information to the South African public about the circumstances surrounding the murder of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

The defence lawyer, advocate Malesela Teffo cross-examined the first witness, forensic detective Sergeant Thabo Mosia and questioned him about a hat that was found at the crime scene and was allegedly worn by the person who pulled the trigger.

Teffo, who is representing four out of the five accused men stated in court that a woman's DNA was actually found on the hat, reports News24. Mosia, who was one of the first people on the scene, told the court in his testimony that he believed that the hat was worn by the killer.

