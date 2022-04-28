The advocate representing four of the five men accused of murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was arrested

Advocate Malesela Teffo was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom and details surrounding his arrest are unclear

Teffo is expected to appear at the Hillbrow police station and claimed that he did not know why he was arrested

PRETORIA - Police stormed into the courtroom during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa to arrest advocate Malesela Teffo who is defending the four of the five men accused in the case a short while ago.

The details surrounding his arrest are unclear. His arrest followed the adjournment of court proceedings for the day.

Advocate Malesela Teffo who represents the murder accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has been arrested. Image: @azania1023/Twitter & Lefty Shivambu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to a live video from the courtroom recorded by eNCA, Teffo who could be seen in handcuff said he was unsure of why he was being arrested. Police escorted the advocate out of the courtroom, and he is set to appear at the Hillbrow police station.

Earlier, an application was produced to prohibit the defence from cross-examining Sergeant Thabo Mosia, who is the state witness, about ballistic and DNA evidence found at the crime scene, according to SABC News. Teffo claimed that DNA found on a hat that was recovered from the scene belonged to a woman which Mosia was not aware about.

Social media reacts to the arrest

@SimpiweKumalo said:

“When those entrusted with law and justice flout the same laws then what folllows is anarchy from the whole society.”

@thambamudau wrote:

“This is a sad moment for Adv Teffo to be arrested while the case is in progress.”

@NancyNkosi3 posted:

“Why were all the victims not taken to the police station in different rooms so their stories can be collaborative.”

@xulu_dr commented:

“This case of Senzo Meyiwa is really hurting, what did Adv Teffo do.”

@Mastershi3 stated:

“Advocate Teffo was undermined from day one mxm.”

@azania1023 added:

“Adv Teffo needs to be protected at all costs. He has dealt with the State decisively so far in the Senzo Meyiwa case.”

Senzo Meyiwa murder case: defence reveals DNA on hat allegedly worn by gunman belonged to a woman

Briefly News reported the second day of the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Tuesday, 26 April revealed new information to the South African public about the circumstances surrounding the murder of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

The defence lawyer, advocate Malesela Teffo cross-examined the first witness, forensic detective Sergeant Thabo Mosia and questioned him about a hat that was found at the crime scene and was allegedly worn by the person who pulled the trigger.

Teffo, who is representing four out of the five accused men stated in court that a woman's DNA was actually found on the hat, reports News24. Mosia, who was one of the first people on the scene told the court in his testimony that he believed that the hat was worn by the killer.

