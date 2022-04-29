Nadia Nakai and AKA put up an impressive public display of affection at the SA Fashion Week days after their rumoured fight

The famous rappers hit the headlines following allegations that AKA has physically assaulted Bragga during their Ghana trip

Both AKA and Nadia Nakai debunked the claims that there was trouble in their relationship and they have been trying to show the world that they are happy and in love

AKA and Nadia Nakai are turning a deaf ear to haters who are still claiming that there is something fishy about their romantic relationship. The popular rappers topped Twitter trending lists following allegations that the Supa Mega had moered the More Drugs hitmaker while they were in Ghana.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to loved-up pictures of AKA and Nadia Nakai. Image: @akaworldwide and @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Both Bragga and her boo issued a joint statement refuting the claims. Instead, they claimed that those who first made the reports were on a mission to tarnish their image.

Since the incident, the couple has been posting some loved-up snaps to show that they are still together and happy. According to OKMzansi, the pair left onlookers at the Cruz SA Fashion week asking for more after showing major PDA on the red carpet.

Reacting to the pictures on Twitter, social media users said they are still not convinced that the two rappers are in love with each other. Many commented that there is something off about the pair.

@AssPeeZoo1 wrote:

"Something is missing here."

@LadyM59746668 added:

"She's not happy."

Rea Gopane claims AKA is sabotaging his career: “He has done every mistake possible to ruin his brand”

Briefly News previously reported that if there is one thing about popular podcaster Rea Gopane, he will speak his mind despite the consequences that may follow. The young YouTuber made headlines when he was slapped with a defamation of character lawsuit by Bonang Matheba over claims that she introduced AKA to drugs.

Many would think the media personality would refrain from mentioning people's names after what happened with Queen B, but he is dropping more bombs.

In a viral video, Rea Gopane took aim at rapper AKA saying he is ruining his career with his actions. He said AKA has been on a self-destruction path, and if he continues, he may lose everything, ZAlebs reports.

Source: Briefly News