Controversial YouTuber Rea Gopane has taken a swipe at award-winning rapper AKA in a recent video

Rea made headlines over the past months when Bonang sued him for alleging that the media personality introduced AKA to drugs

In a recent video doing rounds online, the podcaster claimed that the Fela in Versace hitmaker is ruining his career with his actions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

If there is one thing about popular podcaster Rea Gopane, he will speak his mind despite the consequences that may follow. The young YouTuber made headlines when he was slapped with a defamation of character lawsuit by Bonang Matheba over claims that she introduced AKA to drugs.

YouTuber Rea Gopane has accused AKA of ruining his rap career because of his actions. Image: @reagopane and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Many would think the young media personality would refrain from mentioning people's names after what happened with Queen B, but he is dropping more bombs.

In a viral video, Rea Gopane took aim at rapper AKA saying he is ruining his career with his actions. He said AKA has been on a self-destruction path, and if he continues, he may lose everything, ZAlebs reports. He said:

"AKA in the past 2-3 years has literally made every mistake, there are ways you can ruin your brand, and he has done it in every single way possible. What's the worst thing an artist can do at this point."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The popular YouTuber also mentioned the allegations that the Energy rapper killed his fianceé Anele Tembe.

Dumped his baby mama, DJ Zinhle, for Bonang, who he called a "witch", and also that he is being accused of assaulting Nadia Nakai in Ghana.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Rea Gopane's claims in the video shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many concurred with the YouTuber, while others bashed him for attacking the Supa Mega.

@mikeljonson23 said:

"He is right AKA is finished in my books Cassper is way better than him."

@stanford42 commented:

"This thing of people talking shit and making fun of others for attention and spicing it up with allegedly for fear of being sued has to stop."

@MogomotsiLebot2 added:

"Yes AKA is wack now, but why does this sound to me more like Rea's continuing attack on Bonang? It's like he is using AKA to attack his intended target, Bonang."

MacG doubts AKA and Nadia Nakai’s relationship, Podcast & Chill host thinks their love is a publicity stunt

Briefly News previously reported that MacG has shared his thoughts on AKA and Nadia Nakai's romance. The Podcast and Chill host discussed the lovebirds' relationship in the recent episode of his podcast.

Supa Mega and Bragga have been under public scrutiny since they started dating a few months back. Some South Africans are just not convinced that they're a perfect couple.

The stunner and the Fela In Versace hitmaker recently made headlines after their alleged fight in Ghana. The 40 Bars hitmaker's fans also questioned why she's in love with Mega because of the drama from his past relationships.

Source: Briefly News