UNISA's vice chancellor has come under fire over a recent report showing some very irregular spending

The vice chancellor recently made some extravagant purchases for her university residence, including R285,000 for curtains

Nehawu is calling for the removal of the university head over what it refers to as the decay in UNISA's governing body

PRETORIA- Some worrisome inconsistencies were discovered during a recent examination of the vice chancellor of UNISA. This comes in response to Nehawu's demands that Prof Puleng LenkaBula be suspended last year for allegedly wasteful spending on the renovation of her university residence.

Investigation into UNISA's vice chancellor reveals dodgy spending habits.

Prof. Themba Mosia conducted the research for the report that examined the university's current situation. The vice chancellor allegedly spent R280,000 on curtains for her residence, just one of many irregularities that have surfaced.

Independent assessor surprised to see sheer curtains for 285,000

Despite the exorbitant price tag, Prof. Themba Mosia was astounded by the quality of the curtains at the vice chancellor's house.

The independent investigator stated in a quote to Business Day:

"The university paid R285,228 for the procurement of curtains. I was surprised to find sheer curtains."

According to the article, the vice chancellor allegedly spent university funds on more than just fancy curtains. Other costs included R8,000 for vacuum cleaner training, R220,685 for interior and exterior painting, and R1.9 million for a new Mercedes Benz.

Nehawu calls for the removal of UNISA's Vice Chancellor

According to The Sowetan Live, the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has demanded the resignation of the university's head.

Nehawu's general secretary, Zola Saphetha, is quoted in the article as saying:

"The report has exposed the decay and rot in the institution..."

The Nehawu head has clarified that the organisation will not stop until the institution's governance is stable.

