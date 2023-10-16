Orlando Pirates F.C midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has shared that he has gotten two new tattoos

One is behind his ears on the neck, and the other one is on his thigh, but the second one is incomplete

The star shared this on his Instagram story, and it looks like he is preparing for his return to the soccer field

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Thembinkosi Lorch has gotten more ink. The Orlando Pirates F.C midfielder shared on his Instagram stories that he is in the process of getting more tattoos.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has two new tattoos to his collection. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Lorch shares new ink on IG stories

Lorch, AKA Nyoso, is a tattoo fanatic. His body is semi-covered in ink. He has also added two new tattoos, one is situated behind his ear on the neck, and the other one is on his thigh.

He shared what we might assume to be the completed version of the one on his neck, but the second one is incomplete, as he shared a video of his tattoo artist still doing some work.

Watch the video shared by Mzansi Soccer Stars below:

The star shared this on his Instagram story, and it looks like he is preparing for his return to the soccer field.

Lorch's ex shares details on alleged abuse

In other news, the sentencing of Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch was moved to 21 November 2023. This follows his appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

The soccer star was found guilty of allegedly assaulting and choking his ex-girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, back in 2020.

This incident allegedly took place at his Midrand home.

Jojo Robinson aims to be the most tattooed person in SA

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson shared her plans to get more tattoos by the end of this year.

70% of the reality star's body is covered with tattoos, but she will not stop until she reaches her goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News