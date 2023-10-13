The legendary singer paid tribute to the late DJ and businessman DJ Sumbody

Ringo posted a picture of him and the slain DJ on Instagram and penned a heartfelt tribute

The slain DJ was brutally murdered in November 2022 at Woodmead, Midrand alongside his bodygaurd

Ringo Madlingozi paid tribute to the slain DJ Sumbody on Instagram. Image: @ringomadlingozi, @djsumbodysa

Gone but not forgotten. The legendary musician Ringo Madlingozi recently penned a tribute to a fallen angel who was in the entertainment industry.

Ringo pays tribute to DJ Sumbody

The Sondela hitmaker has been topping the trending lists lately, the star once trended after he rudely left the stage at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival in September.

Recently, Ringo paid tribute to the slain DJ Sumbody. He shared a picture of him and the businessman on Instagram and a heartfelt tribute message, which reads:

"The whole day, I have been thinking about you. Wherever you are, my brother, I will always love you."

See the post here:

DJ Sumbody gunned down in Midrand

Late last year, the Ayepyep club owner was murdered alongside his bodyguard in Midrand in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022.

DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sekofa's family, confirmed the news in a statement on social media, the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker passed on the eve of his All-White party.

Ringo makes a musical comeback

In more entertainment news, Briefly News revealed that Ringo ended his hiatus and signed a deal with Sony Entertainment.

The singer has had a presence in the music industry since the mid-80s, and following a period of relative inactivity, it seems he is now poised to embark on a new chapter in his career. Additionally, the publication reported that Ringo has decided to end his 25-year-long marriage to Nomfundo.

