Disgraced Olympian Oscar Pistorius will be back before the law asking for early release

The parole board will hear an application from Oscar Pistorius yet again after his first application failed

Oscar Pistorius's legal team shared their expectations for the upcoming hearing in November 2023

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius continues to serve his 13-year sentence for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. The tragic shooting occurred in 2013, and Oscar Pistorius was put behind bars.

Oscar Pistorius will try to get parole again after being convicted of Reeva Steenkamp's murder. Image: AFP / Getty Images

The paralympian tried to get released early, but the request was denied. The Constitutional Court ruled that Oscar Pistorius's sentence date should be backtracked, making him eligible for parole sooner.

Oscar Pistorius's lawyers hope for the best

Lawyers representing him spoke to TimesLIVE, stating that the Paralympian will be heard for parole again on 24 November 2023. The legal team is making submissions and cannot predict the board's decision.

Oscar's lawyer, Conrad Dormehl, admitted uncertainty but noted that parole officers will consider submissions from both victims and the perpetrator and other factors

Should Oscar Pistorius get parole?

According to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Oscar must serve the minimum sentence to be eligible for parole. Oscar Pistorius's lawyers lack confidence they will get parole since the decision rests with the DCS.

Oscar Pistorius fell from grace

The once-respected athlete's life came to a screeching halt on February 14 2013, when he killed Reeva Steenkamp. Oscar was in a publicised trial and was convicted of culpable homicide.

His trial left many South Africans distraught. Netizens rallied behind the Steenkamp family during the trial and after when he argued for parole.

Pistorius' family challenges parole eligibility, SA split

Briefly News previously reported that the imprisoned paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius' family and attorney are asserting his eligibility for parole.

They are contesting that there's a mistake in the dates set by the Correctional Services Department and the parole board.

Nonetheless, the department contends that Pistorius hasn't yet completed his minimum sentence, as mandated by a ruling from the Supreme Court of Appeal(SCA) in Bloemfontein in November 2017.

