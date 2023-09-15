Barry Steenkamp, the father of the late model Reeva Steenkamp, who was murdered by Oscar Pistorius, has passed away

The Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation announced his peaceful death on Friday morning

South Africans have shared condolence messages to the Steenkamp family on social media

His death was announced by the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation early on Friday morning, 15 September.

Barry Steenkamp died peacefully

According to the short statement made by the foundation on Facebook, Barry died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday.

The foundation describes Barry as a man who was loved by many. He is survived by his wife, June and his two children, Simone and Adam.

"Barry was a blessing to many, and he will be remembered with love and great fondness. We find solace in the knowledge that he is now with his beloved Reeva.❤️‍, read the statement.

Barry Steenkamp celebrated Reeva's birthday before death

Before his passing, the Steenkamp family celebrated Reeva's 40th birthday on 19 August, 10 years after she was shot four times by her boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius.

According to IOL, June and Barry chose to celebrate her birthday instead of opposing Pistorius's parole appeal at the Constitutional Court.

The couple previously opposed their daughter's killer's parole because they felt that he had not shown any remorse.

Reeva's birthday was celebrated with a pink cake that had a printed picture of her. They even had balloons and a 'happy birthday' banner.

South Africans mourn Barry Steenkamp's death

Renz Dhanasir said:

"This breaks my heart but I'm sure he is rejoicing in heaven with Reeva. My heart goes out to Mrs Steenkamp ."

Dawn Bradnick said:

"What tragic news, deep condolences, thoughts and strength with the family who has endured so much "

Lizzie Wilson said:

"Oh, our hearts are broken for you all - with love and prayers from us in Brisbane, Australia ❤️ Our thoughts are today with June ❤️❤️❤️"

Peta Engels commented:

"Such a very special man... safe in the arms of Jesus ❤️."

Simone Hendra commented:

"R.I.P. Mr Steenkamp...May you feel at peace now with Reeva...my condolences to Mrs Steenkamp and her family ❣️"

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents not ready to forgive Oscar Pistorius

Briefly News previously reported that the family of Reeva Steenkamp revealed that they would be rejecting Oscar Pistorius' parole bid.

Pistorius has been serving his prison sentence since 2016 for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. The Paralympian shot the model on 14 February 2014 and claimed he thought she was an intruder.

According to IOL, Reeva's father, Barry, said Pistorius refuses to admit that he shot Reeva deliberately. The father reportedly faced his daughter's murderer during a rehabilitation programme for parole candidates.

