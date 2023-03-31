Oscar Pistorius is eligible for parole after being sentenced to 13 years for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp

Pistorius shot Steenkamp four times while she was behind a locked bathroom door in his Silverlakes home

The parole board will determine if Oscar Pistorius is rehabilitated and no longer a danger to society

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius will face a parole board in a closed hearing on Friday, 31 March.

Famed blade runner Oscar Pistorius will face the parole board 10 years after murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. Image: Marco Longari & Stephanie Makhlou

Source: Getty Images

The Olympic champion's parole hearing comes 10 years after he murdered his girlfriend at the time Reeva Steenkamp, EWN reported.

South Africans were shocked when news broke that the beloved blade runner shot and killed Reeva in the early hours of Valentine's Day, 2013.

Oscar Pistorius maintains that Reeva Steenkamp's death was an accident

During his trial pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming he believed that model was an intruder.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The incident happened in his home at the ultra-secure luxury estate, Silverlakes in Pretoria, Gauteng.

After the highly publicised trial, Pistorius was found guilty and sentenced to 13 years imprisonment in 2017.

Parle board will determine if Ocsar Pistorius is no longer a danger to society

Pistorious is over halfway through his sentence and is automatically eligible for parole.

The parole board will determine whether Pistorius has been rehabilitated and no longer poses a danger to society. Pistorious' conduct in jail will also be taken into consideration, IOL reported.

Reeva's mom, June, will attend the hearing. According to the Steenkamp family lawyer, Tania Koen, the family has no expectations and has left it to the law to take its course.

South Africans oppose Oscar being granted parole

Below are some comments:

@SakheDolonga:

"He must first wake Reeva up for him to be released."

@Emmanualh:

"Only 7yrs n he’s out… Ja neh."

@deyi_Mcebisi:

"He should stay there."

@Mophiring:

"If he qualifies and her family is OK, set the poor man free."

@_Thabiso_GQ:

"Whether he comes out or not doesn't change the fact he will be just another average person cause he already killed his career."

@Slenger13 demanded:

"He must not walk. He should [sit] in prison until he's too old."

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents not ready to forgive Oscar Pistorius, saying he should get life in prison

Earlier, Breifly News reported that the family of Reeva Steenkamp revealed that they would be rejecting Oscar Pistorius' parole bid.

Pistorius has been serving his prison sentence since 2016 for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. The Paralympian shot the model on 14 February 2013, claiming he thought she was an intruder.

According to IOL, Reeva's father, Barry, said Pistorius refuses to admit that he shot Reeva deliberately. The father reportedly faced his daughter's murderer during a rehabilitation programme for parole candidates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News