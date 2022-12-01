The Economic Freedom Fighters has lambasted law enforcement agencies for not taking action against President Cyril Ramaphosa

The party's spokesperson Sinawo Tambo says the Public Protector's office, the NPA, SARS, and the Reserve Bank have stayed mum on the Section 89 report

South Africans have also noted that Ramaphosa has gotten special treatment because an ordinary citizen would have been arrested for similar crimes

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedoms Fighters believes President Cyril Ramaphosa did not act alone to cover up the Phala Phala farm theft.

The EFF has accused law enforcement agencies of helping President Cyril Ramaphosa cover up the Phala Phala farm theft scandal. Images: Muntu Vilakazi & Lefty Shivambu

The opposition party has accused law enforcement agencies of assisting the president with the elaborate scheme to hide the fact millions of dollars were stolen from Ramaphosa's farm in 2020.

The Red Berets have noted that agencies such as the Office of the Public Protector, the South African Reserve Bank, the National Prosecuting Authority, and the South African Revenue Service have all stayed silent about the Section 89 panel's findings, reports SABC News.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo stated the Section 89 panel did not expose the president only but also exposed law enforcement agencies. Tambo called out the acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, for not releasing her report on the Phala Phala report.

The EFF's sentiment is shared by some South Africans who believe that law enforcement agencies are protecting Ramaphosa.

Speaking to IOL, Tambo stated that the EFF would explore all legal avenues to ensure Ramaphosa is held accountable for the Phala Phala farm theft cover-up.

South Africans weigh in on law enforcement agencies' silence on the Phala Phala farm theft

@vimpeneopelia said:

"But what else can be drawn from their silence after conducting an investigation? I mean, SARS knew they never received their share from the sale, Reserve Bank never gave the president permission to accept dollars, nor had they been informed of the dollars coming to SA."

@mapitike said:

"It's not an accusation. We have all noted their conduct."

@BeginningMy said:

"Definitely, he’s protected."

@SahnunMurabit said:

"I also accuse them. All are accomplices to the Phala Phala crime. If it were ordinary citizens, we would be charged, arrested and even found guilty. But it's their ramacorruption, ramaphoria the law changes. This shows the hypocrisy law enforcement agencies. Law is for us peasants."

Phala Phala: National Council of Provinces cancels Q&A with Ramaphosa as president focuses on panel report

Briefly News previously reported that President Ramaphosa's other engagements have come to a standstill in the aftermath of the Phala Phala report. The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) was forced to cancel its question-and-answer session with Ramaphosa, scheduled for Thursday, 1 December.

The NCOP chief whip Sieso Mahai told delegates that President Ramaphosa asked to postpone the session to focus his attention on the Phala Phala report released by the Section 89 committee investigating the saga.

Speaking on Section 89 independent panel process, Mohai said they have been unprecedented in the life of South Africa's constitutional democracy.

