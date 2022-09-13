Popular Mzansi Big Zulu is a Carvela and Brentwood ambassador and his style has inspired a fan to dress like him

The fan took to the Mali Eningi hitmaker's comment section and shared a snap of himself rocking Carvela loafers and Brentwood pants

Other social media users shared mixed reactions with some even claiming that Sjava inspired Big Zulu to dress the way that he does

Big Zulu has inspired some of his fans to dress like him. The rapper is a Brentwood and Carvela ambassador.

Big Zulu inspired one of his fans to dress like him.Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Mali Eningi hitmaker rocks Brentwood pants and Carvela shoes on a daily and his fans are here for it. Some of them have already started dressing like their fave.

A tweep @melusithabo11 took to Twitter to share a snap of himself rocking Carvela loafers and a Brentwood trouser. He captioned his post:

"Your dressing code led me here Big Zulu, I'm a fan. You're really my inspiration."

Big Zulu took to the peep's comment section to show him some love. The star responded with three praying hands emojis. Other tweeps joined the chat and shared their thoughts on the conversation. Some claimed that Big Zulu's homeboy Sjava made the look fashionable way before the rapper started popping.

@Lufuno87360546 said:

"General, in music I salute you I like the type of shoes you wear but I don't have money to buy. Do me a favour plz, I need 1 pair."

@Mfana031 wrote:

"Gucci ne Brentiza, Oooh that's nasty."

@owkkey_homecide commented:

"Asbonge Baba u Big Zulu uNkululunkulu we hip-hop (Thanks Big Zulu, God of hip-hop)."

@kingqthe1st added:

"Mara uSjava owaqala loshuni (but Sjava started this trend)."

Cassper Nyovest drops Big Zulu diss track

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest dropped his Big Zulu diss track, 4 Steps Back. The star's response to Nkabi's 150 Bars has received mixed reactions.

In the song, Mufasa claims the KwaZulu-Natal rapper only blew up after his feature. Nkabi featured the Siyathandana hitmaker in his 2019 track, Ama Million.

Mufasa also shaded Big Zulu for being a Carvela ambassador. Cassper Nyovest also bragged that Big Zulu is renting while he owns a mansion. In most of his bars, he's cursing at Nkabi.

Hip-hop heads took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Cass' diss song. Some people claimed the single is a miss while others think the song is a hit.

Source: Briefly News