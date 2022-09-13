Lizzo took to social media to celebrate her Emmy win for the hit competition show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The talented rapper shared many stunning snaps but also posted emotional ones holding the trophy

Netizens all around the world are currently flocking to her comments section to shower her with love

Lizzo took to Instagram to celebrate her Emmy win for the television competition show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The show follows the 2 Be Loved hitmaker as she is on the hunt for the most talented backup dancers.

Lizzo has Celebrated Emmy Win for ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.' Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images and @lizzo/Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Lizzo shared many beautiful photos from the lush night. The stunner also shared a photo of herself holding the trophy, tears streaming down her beautiful face.

Lizzo shared the following snap on Twitter:

Lizzo also revealed during her speech that all she ever wanted was for people like her to be represented in the media.

"This is for the big grrrls who now live in a world with a little more representation. Where they are treated with respect. To not be the punchline of a tiredass fat joke. To be loved. To be talented. To be great. We do this because representation changes the culture & can change lives."

Lizzo shared the following video on Instagram:

Lizzo's fans flocked to her timeline immediately to congratulate her on winning the major award.

@kellymillez said:

"This is what we need to see more of!! Real people"

@amcf_73 wrote:

“..,,.but it’s gonna have to be you” "

@marziehn_urmia shared:

"Beautiful like me! I like her self-confidence "

@sblondelle posted:

"It’s about time"

@olga_garcia65 replied:

"You made it sweetheart! Yes lord amen "

@sealy564 commented:

"❤️ we all need representation. Congratulations and thank you Lizzo"

@belkisgoul.art also said:

"What an inspirational moment! "

@mambazi_ also shared:

"Love you so much @lizzobeeating congratulations to you and all the big grrrls "

@mosscarr also wrote:

"You are a wonderful and beautiful human. Congratulations."

@mnzuley added:

"Pure joy watching you win!! "

