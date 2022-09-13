American actress Zendaya is making history in Hollywood as she collected another Emmy Award

Euphoria' s star Zendaya is getting her flowers for the immense talent she displays on the screen in the teen series

Many of Zendaya's fans were proud she was making history as they showered her with compliments, but some had a few points of protest

Zendaya is being celebrated as the first black woman to win multiple Emmys as a lead actress. The American actress has impressed with her portrayal of Rue in Euphoria..

Zendaya is making strides in Hollywood as the first black woman to win two Emmys for the same lead role. Images: Getty Images /Amy Sussman/ Jeff Kravit

Source: Getty Images

Zendaya is beloved by many who were keen to applaud her big wins. Zendaya fans were happy that their favourite actress made history with the Emmy Awards.

Zendaya wins second Emmy and makes history

According to Variety, Zendaya iss the first black woman to have two Emmy Awards for being a lead actress in the same drama series, Euphoria. Zendaya is also the youngest ever to have multiple awards from the Emmys.

Zendaya fans were ecstatic as they showered the actress with compliments and messages congratulating her historical wins. Others protested giving Zendaya the title of the first black woman to win two Emmys for the same role because Zendaya is biracial. Many peeps corrected the announcement but still went on to congratulate Zendaya.

@ortegafiIm commented:

"She’s biracial but yaay...go Z!"

@DSlakoffPhD commented:

"Not enough words to describe how marvellous Zendaya is as Rue in Euphoria."

@SoormaPepsi commented:

"If she is black, I am what?"

@dojajacks commented:

"Y’all ok with them calling Zendaya the first black women? But any other biracial y’all say she’s not a black women and she’s biracial."

@Mmahkta commented:

"History."

Black excellence: Jennifer Hudson becomes 2nd black woman to join EGOT club

Briefly News previously reported that Jeniffer Hudson recently achieved a feat that only a few Hollywood stars have been able to achieve. The star who wears many hats in the entertainment industry made history by becoming the second back woman to join the EGOT winners.

The EGOT, undeniably the grand slam in the American entertainment industry, is when an entertainer bags an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Hudson won a Tony Award at the ceremony held in New York City on Sunday for being part of the producers of A Strange Loop, achieving the prestigious status. According to News24, the movie, which looks at the mental struggles of a gay black man, won the award for best musical.

