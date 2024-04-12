Kaizer Chiefs thanked SAPS for their efficiency after six men were arrested in connection with the death of Luke Fleurs

The Soweto club held a heartwarming memorial service for the late defender Fleurs on Thursday, 11 April 2024

The 24-year-old passed away in a hijacking incident on Wednesday, 3 April, at a petrol station in Florida, Roodepoort

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior is grateful for the arrests of suspects connected to Luke Fleurs' death. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Source: Facebook

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior thanked police for the arrest of six suspects linked with the murder of defender Luke Fleurs.

The Amakhosi executive showed his appreciation at a memorial service held for the defender who passed away on Wednesday, 3 April 2024, during a hijacking incident in Roodepoort.

Kaizer Motaung Junior is grateful to SAPS

Kaizer Chiefs paid tribute to Fleurs in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

At the memorial, Motaung Junior thanked SAPS for the arrests, while Fleurs' Volkswagen Polo 8 GTI was also recovered.

Mataung Junior said:

“We know no amount of punishment will bring Luke back, but we’re not here to judge. We just ask that justice prevail, and we thank them for what they’ve done in such a short time.”

Fans say goodbye to Fleurs

The service was streamed via the Chiefs social media platform, and fans from across Mzansi logged on to pay their final respects.

Stanley Gulston mourned Fleurs' death:

"Rest easy, son; we will always remember you."

Motsoari Modizen said something must be done:

"RIP Khosi, SA. Crime is too high. Our Government must do Enough."

Masterpiece Luyanda Ntshinka is sad Fleurs was taken before his time:

"Sad story. He didn't even get a chance to express his feelings after he joined the team."

Xolani Mangqengwana says Fleurs will be missed:

"Luke, rest in peace, my brother. We will miss your input on the team. May the Lord bless your family in these difficult times. Let's hope the arrested people will take responsibility for the crime."

Bm Baloyi Mpho sent strength to Fleurs' family:

"Rest in power."

Kaizer Chiefs retire Luke Fleurs' jersey

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Motaung Junior said Kaizer Chiefs will honour Luke Fleurs by retiring his jersey number, 26.

The gesture was met with mixed reactions from local fans, with some applauding the move and others questioning it, considering Fleurs had yet to make his Chiefs debut.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News