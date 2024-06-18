The South African Police Service's raid on a house had netizens talking after a video went viral

The video shows a police vehicle ram straight into the gate of a house, followed by armed officers storming in

The video entertained South Africans, and many demanded to know where the second part was

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

A viral video of the cops raiding a house raised eyebrows. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Police Service went viral after a dramatic bust had netizens asking for more.

SAPS storm house in viral video

@sa_crime posted a video of the action with a caption which read:

"We always say the SAPS is incompetent, but the day they start looking for you, you'll think it's personal."

The caption further reveals that the raid allegedly occurred on Olifantsfontein Road in Gauteng. The video shows an officer standing and directing vehicles driving towards him.

Suddenly, a Nyala appears, takes a hard left and rams straight into the gate of a house. Immediately afterwards, about 14 armed officers follow the Nyala into the house. View the video here:

South Africans want the remaining bust

Netizens demanded to see the rest of the bust and wanted to know how it went down.

Tebogo Koma said:

"Plot twist, wrong address."

Edwin Mametja joked:

"The person must have refused to give them a bribe."

Sunrise asked:

"Where's part two?"

Xuffler wanted to know:

"What happened afterwards?"

George, Phil and Bob the Builder said:

"This looked fairly disorganised."

Ngconde Togu said:

""All they know is to satisfy documents" until you're the target."

Pendejo said:

"The Special Operations Unit within SAPS are competent. The problem is Tom and Dick patrolling the streets."

Zizi MK said:

"This video is useless, yaz."

