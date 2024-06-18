A South African woman named Joyce Nomalungisa Be shared a heartwarming encounter on TikTok

While riding a tram in Berlin, Joyce met another South African woman who surprised her by speaking fluent Xhosa

The video resonated with viewers who commented on the love and connection South Africans share

An SA woman was delighted to meet a fellow South African who spoke Xhosa.

Source: Getty Images

It's not every day you bump into a fellow South African while travelling abroad in a foreign country.

Woman bumps into fellow South African in Berlin

Joyce Nomalungisa Be posted a TikTok video showing an encounter she had with a white woman from South Africa while on a tram in Berlin.

In the post, Joyce explained that she was pleasantly surprised to discover that the woman was fluent in Xhosa. Apparently, the woman even joked that she'd return home to Mzansi with a sari (brother-in-law) for them.

Watch the video below:

The womens' encounter warms hearts

Netizens responded to the video with sweet and positive comments, highlighting the love Mzansi people have for each other.

vasti loved the Mzansi bond:

"Nice surprise our rainbow nation."

ACK shared:

"This sounds so good and exciting; this is what we always do when we meet each other in foreign countries, even provinces."

SthembileMahloboh loved the moment:

"This is beautiful ❤️."

Princess Mlotshwa replied:

"We love each other as South Africans. The evil politicians will always try to separate us. You go girl."

Zona noticed the woman in the clip:

"Omg, this is Leah! I went to school with her."

Zee asked more about the strangers' encounter:

"This is beautiful. What led you to discover that you are all from South Africa?"

BarryByr commented:

"Looks like you guys just clicked ."

Men dance in Zulu attire

In more uplifting Mzansi news, Briefly News reported that a captivating TikTok video captured a group of grown South African men, both black and white, donned in Zulu traditional attire.

The footage showed the group of men singing and rejoicing together in isiZulu, truly embracing a sense of brotherhood despite racial and cultural differences.

While it is unclear what the occasion was, the moment captured the beauty of a united South Africa.

