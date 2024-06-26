Gauteng police, CPF, Siyabangena patrollers, and Gauteng Traffic Wardens closed two illegal shebeens and arrested ten suspects in Orange Farm

Among those arrested were three individuals for contravening the Immigration Act and three for possession of Nyaope and crystal meth

An unlawful firearm and ammunition were also seized, and all suspects will soon appear before the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Three of the 10 suspects were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act. The suspects failed to produce legal documents which allowed them to be lawful in the country. Image: @SAPoliceService.

Source: Twitter

Gauteng police, in collaboration with Community Policing Forum (CPF), Siyabangena patrollers, and Gauteng Traffic Wardens, closed down two illegal shebeens and arrested 10 suspects involved in various criminal activities.

Among the ten arrested, three individuals were taken into custody for contravening the Immigration Act and failing to produce the necessary legal documents to reside in the country.

Suspects arrested on multiple charges

A critical success of the operation was the crackdown on drug-related activities.

See the post on X below:

Acting on information from a reliable source, authorities arrested three suspects for possession of narcotics, specifically Nyaope and crystal meth.

This highlights the community's role in aiding law enforcement through timely information.

Last year, @ZweliKINGDlomo noted this issue:

"Have you seen how many tarvens/shebeens in around Orange Farm not including the over 11 bottle stores in 1 area?

"Over 300, some right in front of public schools. None of those we elected into power is doing anything to correct this! Bheki Cele video went viral about all of this."

Guns found on the suspect

Additionally, the operation yielded the seizure of an unlawful firearm and ammunition.

The individual found in possession of these items was promptly arrested, marking a significant step in addressing illegal firearms in the community.

All ten suspects are expected to appear before the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court, where they will face their respective charges.

