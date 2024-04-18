Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi announced that Cabinet approved the White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection

Motsoaledi said this white paper highlights that all spaza shops, including those owned by foreign nationals, will be taxed

He added that if the owners' papers are not in order, government will close the shop down

Aaron Motsoaledi said spaza shops owned by foreign nationals will pay taxes. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that Cabinet has given the final white paper on immigration the green light. With this white paper, Motsoaledi said that foreign-owned spaza shops would be regulated and forced to pay taxes.

White paper aims to tax spaza shops

According to TimesLIVE, Motsoaledi said the final White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration, and Refugee Protection will ensure that foreign-owned spaza shops pay tax and are regularly audited. He added that the Department of Health will impose standards on spaza shops.

These standards will prevent spaza shop owners from selling food, sleeping, cooking, eating or washing in spaza shops. Motsoaledi also admitted that his department has no idea how many foreign nationals are in the country. He said the white paper would crack down on illegal foreigners in the country under false pretences.

"Pan-Africanism does not promote illegality or illegal entry," he said.

South Africans discuss the white paper

Netizens on Facebook shared different perspectives on the white paper.

Tshepho Ramodula said:

"The only minister that comes with changes when he is given a task."

Kanye Pamba said:

"Spaza shops or any SME businesses with an investment of less than R5 million ZAR should be reserved for South Africans only."

Sello Selei said:

"Work on it. They are not banking. Let them pay a fixed fee for operating, like R1 000 per month."

Tornado Willy Stsuatsua said:

"Motsoaledi for president."

Mawande Nkunzi said:

"We salute you, minister. Please join EFF."

