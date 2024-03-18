The Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, has called on the Special Investigating Unit to investigate fraud in his department

Motsoaledi spoke these remarks after the suspended Chief Financial Officer for the North West Development Corporation, Kudawashe Mpofu, allegedly fraudulently obtained citizenship in South Africa

South Africans demanded that those with fraudulently obtained citizenships must face the full might of the law

Aaron Motsoaledi called on the SIU to help remove those with illegally obtained citizenship. Images: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and ER Lombard/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Motsoaledi calls on the SIU

Motsoaledi remarked that it was bizarre that Mpofu was appointed the North West Development Corporation's CFO despite allegedly fraudulently acquiring citizenship. eNCA reported that Motsoaledi called the North West's Acting Premier, Nono Maloyi, and he was informed that Mpofu had been suspended after these allegations surfaced.

Motsoaledi was concerned that Home Affairs officials who picked up this matter did not open a case with the South African Police Service. They also did not obtain the fraudulent documents relating to Mpofu's case. He also questioned why the NW Development Corporation did not do due diligence in appointing Mpofu. Motsoaledi said that with the help of the SIU, the days of people who illegally obtained citizenship and were in high positions were over.

South Africans slammed Aaron Motsoaledi

South Africans on Facebook felt no pity for Motsoaledi and called for those accused of this crime to be arrested.

Zweli Mambu said:

"You are all alone, Motsoaledi. The criminals' minister knows exactly what happened. They sold the papers and the position."

Dimakatso Dima said:

"We know you are just acting like you care. You're just like all the African National Congress members."

Bradley Froud said:

"30 years too late. Useless to the core."

Pretty Hlela says:

"Malusi Gigaba sold this country to foreigners while in charge of the Department of Home Affairs."

Moguy O'Lekker said:

"North West is a crime scene."

Aaron Motsoaledi calls for spaza shop audit nationwide

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Aaron Motsoledi called on municipalities in South Africa to conduct a spaza shop audit.

He spoke after the department made resolutions that every spaza shop in the country must be registered and its legal status investigated.

South Africans agreed with Motsoaledi and demanded that many spaza shops be investigated.

Source: Briefly News