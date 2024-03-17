Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has confirmed that a criminal case has been opened against Kudakwashe Mpofu, a Zimbabwean national

The suspended government official is accused of fraudulently obtaining his permanent residence permit in South Africa

Motsoaledi has now asked the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe how a Zimbabwean national got a top job with a fake permit

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi calls for the Special Investigating Unit to investigate Kudkwashe Mpofu. Images: @GCIS/Twitter and Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images

Source: UGC

PRETORIA - Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that a CFO of a North West government entity is using fraudulent documentation to reside in South Africa.

Calls for SIU probe

Motsoaledi, during an official briefing in Pretoria on Sunday, called for the Special Investigating Unit to investigate Zimbabwean national Kudakwashe Mpofu. Before this, the Chief Financial Officer had accused the department of not responding to his court papers.

According to Timeslive, Motsoaledi said Mpofu, the suspended CFO of North West Development Corporation, had been informed his permit was illegal.

He stated that Mpofu was notified as early as June 23, 2023, that his supposed permanent residence permit was fraudulent.

Motsoaledi said:

"It is a matter of national embarrassment that Mr Mpofu was able to obtain employment as the CFO at the North West Department of Economic Development, handling public funds."

Mzansi demands answers

People across the country are asking why the North West government didn't notice that Mpofu's documents were fake. Others questioned the home affairs department as a whole.

Here are some of the reactions:

@XUFFLER joked:

"Motsoaledi is working overtime."

@ahh_Wande shared:

"I don't even know why you're allowed to work as a permanent resident in government. Full citizen or nah. This is beyond embarrassing."

@llutladi commented:

"The entire cabinet is useless except for Minister Aaron Motsoaledi."

@Asindim Andazi Andikhathali advised:·

"I wonder if Home Affairs cannot be closed, and we start afresh and recruit."

@Eishmeagain shared:

"Home Affairs has failed to meet their deadlines regarding processing permits. More than 90000 permits have not been assessed."

@shameful said:

"The whole ANC is a national embarrassment, with home affairs leading the pack. Home affairs is. a joke"

@Lungsta joked:

"It's national embarrassment after national embarrassment in Mzansi. We are now used to it."

Motsoaledi loses bid to appeal Zimbabwean exemption permit

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, lost a court bid to appeal the Pretoria High Court's ruling to invalidate his Zimbabwean Exemption Permit decision.

Mostoaledi had previously terminated the permit, and the court issued an interim interdict, preventing the government from detaining those with a permit.

South Africans were disappointed in the courts and shared their frustration.

