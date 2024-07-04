Dr. Leon Schreiber has extended the temporary concession for foreign nationals awaiting visa, waiver, and appeal outcome

Netizens have mixed reactions, with some expressing concern about unemployment while others welcomed the relief

The new expiry date for the concession is 31 December

The extension ensures that applicants, including those contributing to South Africa through scarce skills, are safeguarded from being erroneously declared undesirable. Image: Luba Lesolle.

Source: Getty Images

Dr. Leon Schreiber, the Minister of Home Affairs, has announced an extension to the temporary concession for foreign nationals awaiting the outcomes of visa, waiver, and appeal applications.

This move aims to protect applicants from adverse consequences while the Department of Home Affairs continues to address processing backlogs.

The extension ensures that applicants, including those contributing to South Africa through scarce skills, are safeguarded from being erroneously declared undesirable while awaiting their applications' outcomes.

See the post on X below:

Netizens are not impressed with Schreiber's decision

South Africans are convinced unemployment in the country will get worse.

@CRangataJ said:

"We’re in trouble."

@Glen_Sepheka was convinced Schreiber was not the man for the job:

"@CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA you really made a mistake by giving this guy home affairs. Instead of clearing fraudulent documents acquired he goes for this that will be clear by people come in at 8am and leaving at 6pm. This backlog will inherently clear. Status acquired."

@SelloLibram shared the same sentiments and said:

"It's over for unemployed South Africans."

However, @MattCaruana79 shared a different view from all the others:

"Thank you @Leon_Schreib !!! This is a big relief for all visa applicants!"

Minister Schreiber’s extends temporary visa concession

Schreiber’s decision signals a commitment to improving the visa system, making South Africa a more attractive destination for international investment, tourism, and job creation.

In a statement, he emphasised the need to avoid a repeat of the current situation, in which the previous concession expired before the extension was announced.

The new expiry date for the temporary is 31 December 2024.

Temporary measures effective immediately

Pending Waiver Applications:

Visa holders with pending waiver applications on 30 June are granted an extension on 31 December.

Applicants wishing to abandon their waiver applications can exit South Africa without being declared undesirable.

Those needing to travel can exit and re-enter South Africa without being declared undesirable, but non-visa exempt applicants must apply for a port of entry visa.

Pending Visa Applications:

Visa holders with pending long-term visa applications on 30 June 2024 are granted an extension on 31 December 2024.

Applicants wishing to abandon their visa applications can exit South Africa without being declared undesirable.

Those needing to travel can exit and re-enter South Africa without being declared undesirable, but non-visa exempt applicants must apply for a port of entry visa.

Pending Visa Appeal Applications:

Visa holders with pending appeal applications for long-term visas are granted an extension of 31 December 2024.

Applicants wishing to abandon their appeal applications can exit South Africa without being declared undesirable.

Those needing to travel can exit and re-enter South Africa without being declared undesirable.

Still, non-visa exempt applicants must apply for a port of entry visa and produce a copy of the rejection letter with a receipt for the appeal application.

Short-term Visa Holders:

Short-term visa holders with pending renewal applications must depart South Africa within 90 days from the expiry date to avoid being declared undesirable.

These temporary measures apply only to foreign nationals legally admitted into South Africa who have submitted their applications via VFS Global and can produce a verifiable receipt.

