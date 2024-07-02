Leon Schreiber's appointment as the new Minister of Home Affairs has sparked confusion among South Africans, with many mistaking him for comedian Leon Schuster

Social media reactions are filled with hilarious comments and jokes about the mix-up

Fans humorously imagined Schuster as a minister, making light of the situation with funny scenarios and comments

South Africans are already making hilarious jokes about the newly appointed Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber. Many social media users are confusing the DA Member of Parliament with veteran actor and comedian Leon Schuster.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber is being mistaken for Leon Schuster. Image: Deon Raath/Rapport/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @pmcafrica

Mzansi confuses Leon Schreiber and Leon Schuster

President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet is still the talk of the town. Social media users are dishing their thoughts on the newly appointed ministers. Some have expressed concern, while others are celebrating the new appointments.

However, fans noted that they thought the new Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, who replaced Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, was popular comedian Leon Schuster.

Fans react to Leon Schreiber's appointment as Home Affairs Minister

Social media has been awash with hilarious comments from South Africans who are confusing Leon Schreiber and Leon Schuster.

@Toscallo said:

"Eish...my eyes almost deceiving me by showing me "Leon Schuster appointed home affairs minister ""

@DanCorderOnAir wrote:

"Some South Africans thought the new Home Affairs minister was Leon Schuster, not Leon Schreiber. Can you imagine Leon Schuster being Home Affairs minister? Next time the system is offline, we just get a press statement saying "Oh shucks, I'm gatvol"

@Lethu_ofcoz added:

"Leon Schuster is the new Minister of Home Affairs. Strategic move by the DA."

@Ntabise26197326 wrote:

“Leon Schuster, I hope he will do better with the issue of these foreigners.”

@ChadThaDonDon commented:

“I thought Leon Schuster was sick. How is he a Minister?”

Comedian Leon Schuster reportedly bedridden ahead of another back surgery

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Leon Schuster is reportedly in excruciating pain as he remains bedridden ahead of another surgery to correct the damage to his back.

Famed South African comedian/ actor Leon Schuster hasn't been the same since undergoing back-to-back surgeries after badly injuring his back.

