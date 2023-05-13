Paxton's new song Touch & Go was launched in March 2023 and has been making waves on music streaming services

The Idols SA star released Touch & Go after a two-year hiatus, and she was anxious about dropping it

Briefly News spoke with Paxton, who shared all the details of Touch & Go creative process and her journey in the music industry

'Idols SA' star Paxton dropped a new track called 'Touch & Go'. Image: @paxtonfielies

Source: Instagram

Idols SA star Paxton has dropped her much-anticipated new song, Touch & Go.

According to a media release, the track's release party was in March 2023, and the song has been making waves on music streaming platforms.

Recently, Briefly News spoke with Paxton, who said that her fans showed Touch & Go love despite her lengthy hiatus from the music scene.

"I’ve been so overwhelmed by everyone’s love and support with the release of Touch and Go. I was a bit anxious because I hadn’t released in two years, but I’m so excited for the music that’s to come this year!"

Paxton discusses the creative process and the challenges faced when creating Touch & Go

Paxton was involved in the production of Touch & Go. Speaking about the studio session, the talented singer stated that she had no problems writing the song because she did it spontaneously with her friends, who are also musicians.

"We met up with no intention of working or creating; we were catching up and checking in with each other as the pandemic hit our industry pretty hard. The producer played some of his tracks, and we immediately loved one of the beats. We felt so inspired that we started writing and coming up with melodies; we recorded and finished the song in about 2-3 hours. That’s basically how Touch and Go was born!"

Paxton hopes Touch & Go's message will inspire her youthful audience to be better people

Touch & Go, according to Paxton, is a song about how complicated relationships can be in your early twenties. Everyone wants to date and grow with their significant other, but only a few are prepared to put in the effort to make it work.

The star said she hopes the song's message will resonate with her followers and that they will apply it to their own lives.

"I would hope that I am worthy of the space I take up in their lives too. If we outgrow each other/the relationship and no longer align, that’s okay! It’s part of learning, growing, self-development and life! I would always want the best for someone, even if I’m not in it. I think I’m at a space now where I know how much I bring to the table, and I won’t settle for any less than that. I hope my audience gets the same message from this song, that it empowers them and reminds them of their value in life."

Paxton shares her journey in the music industry

Paxton entered the music industry at the age of 16 after winning the popular Mzansi Magic competition Idols SA. According to News24, one of the rewards she won was getting signed by Gallo Music.

Speaking about her growth in the music scene since winning the singing competition, Paxton said she has learned so much. She also thanked everyone who helped make her journey smooth and adaptive.

"Now, being 23 and having a better understanding of who I am and want to be, I feel like I’m in the best space I’ve ever been creatively. It’s been quite a journey; the one thing that’s been consistent is the love and support I’ve received from the fans and my support structure. It keeps me going, keeps me grounded and continues to inspire me! My approach to music will always be different, as I feel music is a very personal experience for an artist. As I evolve, my music will evolve, and I think that’s the beauty of it."

Source: Briefly News