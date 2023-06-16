Music executive Nota Baloyi criticised DStv for incurring a significant loss of R2.9 billion in the financial year that ended on 31 March 2023

Baloyi suggested that DStv's decision to spend $35 million on billboards featuring controversial figures like Somizi and Kelly Khumalo while promoting Showmax was a misguided move

Twitter users agreed with Baloyi, expressing their dissatisfaction with DStv's high prices, lack of quality entertainment

Nota Baloyi weighed in on DStv's financial woes in a scathing post. Images: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Outspoken music executive Nota Baloyi has had his say on the woes that South African broadcast satellite service DStv is facing.

Nota Baloyi ranted about DStv's losses

According to MyBroadBand, DStv recorded an astonishing R2.9 billion loss in its financial year that ended on 31 March 2023. And Baloyi thinks he knows why.

In a rant, Baloyi seemingly alluded to DStv's featuring of Somizi and Kelly Khumalo in their marketing campaigns as a misguided move.

Taking to Twitter, Nota tweeted:

"DSTV spent $35million putting up billboards of an offender like Somizi & accessory to murder like Kelly Khumalo amongst other campaigns promoting Showmax instead of investing in 12 compelling 4-part feature films which would make subscribers willing to pay $620 a year for PSL!"

In a surprising turn of events, Mzansi agreed with Nota

Mzansi for a change agreed with Nota:

@MashMustbe said:

"That’s why I won’t subscribe to Dstv."

@T_K_T_18_37 tweeted:

"They deprived millions of South Africans of quality entertainment with their outrageous prices for years. They went high profit-low volume strategy yet they saw Netflix, Amazon prime, etc coming, they never switched to a low profit-high volume model. Now they paying for their sins."

@MashMustbe said:

"True my goat "

@Metsots said:

"I love that my GOAT is thinking and communicating in dollars."

@Modimo_BraGod said:

"Especially Kelly."

@felenganeni tweeted:

"Facts my goat you're spitting right there"

