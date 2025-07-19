A young woman showed people a candid look at her life as a stay-at-home girlfriend who lives in a township

The lover girl told netizens all about her daily duties and why she is happy to serve her man around the home in a clip shared on 12 July 2025

South Africans were divided as they shared their thoughts on the woman and her dedication to her boyfriend

South Africans got a look at a lady's day as a stay-at-home girlfriend. Peeps had a lot to say about the woman's living environment with her man.

A stay-at-home girlfriend in a township went viral on TikTok after showing her daily life. Image: @athabile.maqungu

In a video by @athabile.maqungu, she explained that she lives with her boyfriend as she panned across her living space, exclaiming how dirty it was. As she started cleaning, the lady said her boyfriend works very hard for her to stay at home. To show her appreciation, Athabile said she does not mind being responsible for most of the household duties because she wants to do whatever she can to help him. The young lady gushed over her boyfriend as she said that she appreciates every small thing that he does for her. In the clip, she also asked people not to judge the state of her living space, where various items were scattered, including a bag of flour near the bed.

The stay-at-home girlfriend's life in the township got mixed reactions. Image: Lacy Wittman

South Africa split about kasi stay-at-home girlfriend

People were brutally honest about what they thought of the woman's vlog about being a stay-at-home girlfriend. Online users debated whether the woman was living a comfortable life. Watch the video of the woman doing her stay-at-home girlfriend duties below:

Tshèpo Juliús advised:

"Hey, just a piece of advice, he must buy those sticky wallpaper rolls at Pep Home and find a hard cardboard, stick them there and nail the hard cardboard to the wall where there's a stove to prevent staining of the wall ngamafutha.❤️"

iluvpartynextdoor wrote:

"I genuinely don't understand why everyone is so mean in this comment section bathong. If she's happy with her life ningenaphi nina??"

Akhe Dlambewu Mvambo commented:

"Did you wash the dishes on top of the fridge? Tshomi ubohlamba izitya ebusuku to avoid amaphela, and phindisele izinto, like la flour next to the bed. Small things my love hai kakubi va."

miyahmake exclaimed:

"Stay-at-home gf and kasi in the same sentence 😀yho ntombi. "

Mabenselemels added:

"I saw a flour next to a bed🥺, njani sisi...yoh angeke."

Chocolate_Darling🍒🍫 said:

"😂Wait until he gets money, awusemncane and beautiful for settling sisi to even make content out of it😭"

Source: Briefly News