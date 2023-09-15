Yizo Yizo actor Meshack Mavuso had a special message he had to deliver to the people of Mzansi

He took to his timeline to hilariously advice netizens on how to use their money wisely when considering spending on alcohol

Social media users have responded with mixed reactions, some disappointed by the missed joke

'Yizo Yizo' funny actor Meshack Mavuso has shared some financial advice for Mzansi. Images: @MeshackMavuso

Source: TikTok

Famous South African actor Meshack Mavuso is famously known for his roles in productions such as SABC's Isidingo: The Need, offered his followers some advice on buying alcohol, especially during the upcoming holidays.

Meshack Mavuso gives alcohol advice on X

An internet user @Lord_4D posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, where Meshack gives a hilarious piece saying in isiZulu if we were to save the money we spend on buying alcohol, we'd end up buying more alcohol.

@Lord_4D captured the funny video and said this:

"Please stop buying alcohol."

Watch the funny video below:

Social media respond to Meshack's funny video

Tweeps found the TV director's clip very funny and flooded the comment section with these comments:

@DifferentAngl missed the joke:

"Wow, how can he say such? A public figure some young starts look up to you and you make reckless comments like it’s a joke."

@AboRapiya saw the irony:

"From someone who's always an alcoholic from every TV drama he's in!"

@MotlatsiMakhet5 was entertained:

"You had me in the first half there."

@katlego_zuku was happy:

"He will always be Javas we always knew."

@NgwanaMzantsi needed clarity:

"What are suggesting then, to those who drink it.....they must stop buying it and rather steal it, instead?"

@NdumisoThemba laughed:

"Unexpected and funny."

@Kwena Tee teased:

"Mara oDom wena waitsi."

@vinnyzackie remembered:

"Haha JAVAS is too playful."

@RakhetlaK supported his statement:

"Solid advice."

