Radio 702 talk host Clement Manyathela has found himself on the firing line of social media users

He is dragged for his overzealous behaviour during his interview with Trevor Noah when he clarified the reasons behind the alleged R33 million tourism scandal

Netizens who complained about the comedian's comments during the interview also grilled the radioman's excitement

Radio host Clement Manyathela was roasted for his lack of composure when he interviewed Trevor Noah on 'The Clement Manyathela Show' on 702. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux, @TheRealClementM

Clement Manyathela, the radio host of The Clement Manyathela Show, was roasted for his presenting style during a radio interview with Trevor Noah.

Clement Manyathela interviews Trevor Noah

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @sacontent03 uploaded a snippet of the interview where the comedian got candid with Manyathela about his first few days in the United States before his The Daily Show success and clarity about the alleged R33 million tourism scandal:

Watch the snippet of the episode below:

Tweeps criticise Clement Manyathela

Social media users cringed at the sight of the episode, feeling that Manyathela could have handled the interview with more class. Here are some of the comments:

@Thulaganyo_G was embarrassed:

"That presenter is so excited it’s embarrassing."

@NkweMashamaite was not impressed:

"Poor interview from this guy Clement. He laughed most of the time not asking questions and back up questions about a serious matter."

@GrizzlyBm was annoyed:

"The hosts conduct joh. Just laughing even when there isn't a joke. Ninja relax."

@OriginalKhutso5 said:

"Clement even laughing at flies passing by."

@UnkelChubbz was annoyed as well:

"That Clement & Trevor Noah interview is so. Why is he acting like a fanboy?"

@Kwun_N12 noticed:

"Bro! Couldn't even let the guy speak he would just interrupt when the guy was about to hit something."

@12500Generetion commented:

"The dude knows he made it in life. Forgive him, Mandela is no more. Only Trevor and Zuma now who are left for that big interview."

@sq_sibabalwe was concerned:

"D@mn, why is he acting like that?"

@ziphindile_ was irritated:

"Who the hell is that laughing like a hyena?"

