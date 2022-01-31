DStv is catching major heat on social media from viewers who were taken aback by the removal of the popular channel 198

The live streaming channel that broadcasts Big Brother Mzansi has become inaccessible to those with smaller DStv packages

Social media is going wild as peeps fight for the show to be brought back to all, regardless of which subscription they fall under

Multichoice has started the week off to some unhappy customers after DStv abruptly removed channel 198 from certain packages. The sudden disappearance of the channel that broadcast Big Brother Mzansi caused viewers to miss the much anticipated Sunday night elimination. Netizens are fuelled as they protest #BringBackChannel198.

Viewers of 'Big Brother Mzansi' protest DStv's non-communicated decision to remove channel 198 from the Acess package. Image: @bigbrothermzansi

It's a sad day for Big Brother Mzansi fans as those who subscribe to the Access Package have been denied access to their favourite reality show. Viewers have taken to Twitter to address DStv's unfair decision to strip the channel away from select fans.

Many shared their grievances on social media as they found some semblance of comfort in being unified by this aggravating occurrence.

@H_Matabase said:

"Multichoice is disgusting for removing the channel. BBNaija was in all packages. They only do this to South Africans."

@arina_mugivhi wrote:

"DStv Access viewers already don't watch the live evictions, y'all take away 198, ahhh, I'm not gonna upgrade, I can't afford compact anyways."

The cries are understandable as the drama in the house is not to be missed. News24 reported that one of the Big Brother Mzansi contestants only lasted 48 hours in the house. Keamogetswe 'QV' Motlhale asked to be excused from the house for personal reasons and is said to be receiving psychological counselling.

Big Brother Mzansi: Tensions rise in the house, viewers defend Mpho

Briefly News reported that tensions are rising in the Big Brother Mzansi house. The viewers of the show have taken to social media to discuss the latest drama currently happening in the house.

Many fans have been commenting on the nasty situation among housemates Dinky, Terry, Nale and Mpho. The girls in the Big Brother Mzansi house have already started picking sides and the viewers are here for it.

The viewers took to Twitter to share who they believed is the cause of the rising tensions in the house. Most of them defended their favourite contestant, Mpho.

