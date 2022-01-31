Contestants have marked their second week in the Big Brother house and viewers are excited to see Sis Tamara finally step out and make an impact on the show

Several netizens are celebrating the housemate’s ability to entertain until they got more screen time and their bond with their co-stars, such as Vyno and Terry

Many fans have also expressed some sympathy for Sis Tamara as they are likely to struggle with finding a match in the house as a queer person

Sis Tamara is the name on many Big Brother Mzansi viewers’ lips as they manage to steal the spotlight over the weekend. Tamara has been praised for being open to engaging in conversations and bringing good vibes around during the past few days.

Most predicted that TikTok star Thato would take over Saturday night parties, but Sis Tamara’s moves are what had everybody talking instead. Tamara gained even more love from fans who watched them participate in a late-night chat with a few of his housemates yesterday.

Sis Tamara even managed to have audiences concerned about their romantic prospects, after they shyly shared about how awkward having a crush in the house was. Sis Tamara has since become a trending topic on Twitter, putting them in the running for the fan favourite spot that was taken by other housemates.

Take a look at the comments some netizens have shared about Sis Tamara on the app.

@nqabile_ wrote:

“Sis Tamara is more open and coming out of their shell. Love it for them.”

@Zinhle_intombi said:

“Big up to Sis Tamara for being true to themselves and living their best life in that house”

@RoyaltyInMy_DNA added:

“Sis Tamara is one contestant with pure intentions in the house”

@anniejusthere declared:

“The devil works hard but Sis Tamara works harder. They got their screentime!”

