‘Big Brother Mzansi’: Tensions Rise in the House, Many Viewers Defend Mpho

South African reality show lovers have reacted to the rising tensions among the ladies in the Big Brother Mzansi house

Dinky, Terry, Nale and Mpho have been engaged in a little argument about betrayal as things heat up in the house

The fans of the live show took to social media to defend their fave, Mpho, and accused Dinky of trying to start unnecessary drama in the house

The tensions are rising in the Big Brother Mzansi house. The viewers of the show have taken to social media to discuss the latest drama currently happening in the house.

Many fans have been commenting on the nasty situation among housemates Dinky, Terry, Nale and Mpho. The girls in the Big Brother Mzansi house have already started picking sides and the viewers are here for it.

The viewers took to Twitter to share who they believed is the cause of the rising tensions in the house. Most of them defended their favourite contestant, Mpho.

@PlusizeGoddess said:

"Dinky wants a fight and Queen Nale and Mpho are not giving her the fight and drama she wants and its frustrating her."

@_mafungwashe_ wrote:

"Mpho's ancestors are working overtime live on TV."

@Doreen_khosa commented:

"I don't think Mpho betrayed Nale, Terry betrayed Nale and Mpho. Maybe Nale felt betrayed by seeing Mpho talking to Dinky and I'm sure Nale won't trust Mpho anymore."

