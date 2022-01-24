Veteran actor Patrick Shai passed away over the weekend, sending shockwaves through the internet as many contemplated that his recent social media saga sent him over the edge

Mzansi netizens continued to worry about the performer’s mental state before his passing as reports confirmed his death as a suicide

Yesterday, Patrick’s dearest friends and coworkers shared that he was beside himself after failing to explain his intention behind his video directed at Cassper Nyovest

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi netizens have been wondering what exactly could’ve pushed Patrick Shai beyond his limits since Saturday and now his companions have spoken out. Apparently, the actor was not doing too well after getting dragged for a video he directed at Cassper Nyovest.

Patrick Shai's collaborators say that the remorseful actor wasn't at his best before his demise on Saturday. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netizens had taken to social media to condemn Patrick for using an expletive to address the rapper’s mother in a video. The slamming persisted even after the actor issued an apology to Cassper, expressing his remorse.

Patrick Shai’s colleague at the Tshegofatso Pule Foundation described Shai as troubled during his last days alive. Botlhale Modisane told Sunday World that Patrick spent some of his final hours trying to reach out to the rapper’s camp to offer an explanation, saying:

“As an EX-GBV perpetrator, he wanted men to talk about their issues, which is why he had formed the Khuluma Ndoda Foundation. He said should Cassper answer to the challenge, he would then have a proper meeting with him and explain the context of the video that he shot to promote the boxing match.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Fellow veteran actor and Patrick’s close friend, Sello Maake Ka Ncube also spoke to Sunday World about his beloved buddy. He explained how devastating it was being one of the first people on the scene after Patrick’s suicide, saying:

“I was called by his son to come to their house quickly and when I got there I could not believe what I saw. Molefe Shai is no more. Motlogolo, as I used to fondly call him, and he would respond by saying, Rakgolo, is but now a memory.”

Veteran actor Patrick Shai has passed away, social media reacts

In more stories concerning Patrick Shai, Briefly News recently reported that the veteran actor had tragically passed away.

His family have confirmed that he died on Saturday morning. His fans remember him for his roles in Generations, Soul City and Zero Tolerance.

Recently he made the news after he exchanged a war of words between himself and Cassper Nyovest ahead of their boxing match. Shai said some unkind words about Cassper's mom resulting in the rapper withdrawing from the exhibition match.

Source: Briefly News