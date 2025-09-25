A South African TikTok content creator shared how she made homemade candles to stop cockroaches and mosquitoes from making her home their own

The easy candle-making process included two ingredients, which she mixed with the melted wax

One of the ingredients used for the affordable homemade repellent is proven to work, as it contains an essential oil with insecticide properties

Rogerline Hopley, a content creator on TikTok, shared a helpful hack to deter pesky cockroaches and mosquitoes from making your home theirs. With the help of two ingredients and a candle, the woman created a waxy home remedy that was proven to work.

Taking to her account on the social media platform on 24 September, 2025, Rogerline said to South Africans:

"It's that time of the year, that season, where cockroaches and mosquitoes are taking over the house and looking like the owners. You know they can show off, especially when people are around."

She showed how, using three items (fabric softener, cloves, and a candle), people could achieve getting their homes to smell fresh and say goodbye to those pests. Rogerline placed the large candle into a hot pan to melt, removing the wick and tying it to a chopstick. She then poured a small amount of fabric softener into three cups and threw a few cloves on top, noting that it was the latter that repelled the mosquitoes and cockroaches.

Next, the woman threw the melted wax with more cloves into the cups, making them roughly two-thirds full, added more fabric softener, and topped them up with the remaining liquified wax. When it was time to add the wicks, the woman laid the chopstick on top of the cup, waiting for the wax to harden and grip the wick.

She told the online audience:

"Put one in your bathroom, your living room, your bedroom, or your kitchen. Show them who's boss this season."

Do cloves repel cockroaches and mosquitoes?

The website Pest Pointers noted that cloves, which are the dried flower buds of a clove tree, have a strong aroma that repels roaches. People can either use whole cloves, clove powder, clove essential oil, clove oil diffuser, clove-scented candles, or cloves and other essential oils.

The health and wellness publication Tua Saúde explained that repellents with cloves for mosquitoes are rich in eugenol, an essential oil with insecticide properties.

