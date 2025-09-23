A TikTok user cooked chicken feet and pap with food colouring, turning them bright pink and green

A video that went viral left many South Africans laughing, while others said the food looked unappetizing

A rainbow-coloured plate of pap and chicken feet sparked jokes and debate in the TikTok comments

South Africans laughed and complained after a woman’s pink pap and green chicken feet dish went viral on TikTok.

A TikTok user coloured pap pink and chicken feet green, creating a rainbow-inspired plate. Image: @my_dolls8

On 22 September 2025, TikTok user @my_dolls8 posted a video that quickly blew up, gaining more than 20,000 likes, 1,300 comments and 11,000 shares in just a day. In the clip, she showcased her family meal that featured pap and chicken feet, but with a twist. She added pink food colouring to the pap and green food colouring to the chicken feet, creating a rainbow-like plate. The unusual food left viewers in stitches, though not everyone found it appetising.

South Africans are no strangers to playful food content online, but the colour choices sparked plenty of jokes. Many people commented that the food looked more like an experiment than a meal. Others simply laughed at the creativity, saying it was something they would never try at home. The bold mix of colours became the talking point of the video.

Bold food experiment stirred laughter and complaints

Even though the meal was clearly meant as a lighthearted experiment, many viewers couldn’t help but complain about the unusual look of the food. For some, the sight of bright pink pap sitting next to chicken feet covered in green colouring felt too strange to even consider eating. They argued that while pap and chicken feet are everyday favourites in South African homes, the unnatural colours made the dish look unappetising and even off-putting. Others admitted they simply couldn’t picture serving such a plate to their own families without getting a few funny looks at the dinner table.

At the same time, the video showed just how much humour can be found in ordinary, everyday cooking. By taking something as simple as food colouring and mixing it with traditional staples, the creator managed to turn dinner into pure entertainment. The exaggerated colours may not have won over everyone’s taste buds, but they definitely sparked laughter, jokes, and plenty of debate online.

A South African woman’s food experiment gained over 20,000 likes and thousands of shares in a day. Image: @my_dolls8

Mzansi reacted to the video

Bile N said:

"Imeal ye gender reveal."

THANDOLUSHA MKHIZE wrote:

"Phuthu lwesi strawberry namaNqina eMint."

_unzwakele commented:

"This would ruin my day."

Langelihle Shange said:

"Amanqina edinosaur, waze wayi pheka inyongo cc uyangizwa ukuthi ngithini?"

Namile Cebekhulu Spipori wrote:

"Amanqina ayathusa oeh ngeke."

Chamane commented:

"Uphuthu le snobholi."

Precious said:

"Nidla neDanasoli."

Mgunikaphakathwayo Myaka wrote:

"Kudliwa ama Dinosaur phela la."

