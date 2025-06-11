A video of a South African man and his girlfriend at Gold Reef City went viral on TikTok, captivating viewers with their reactions

In the video, the couple screamed in fear and excitement from the adrenaline rush during the Anaconda ride

Mzansi netizens hilariously laughed at the faces they made while sharing their experiences on the ride

A couple's terrified yet thrilled reactions on Gold Reef City's Anaconda ride went viral on TikTok, prompting amusement from netizens who jokingly called it the "worst date idea."

A couple is left defeated by the Anaconda ride at Gold Reef City. Image: @demi.souls

Source: TikTok

A recent video has set Mzansi alight with laughter, capturing a date at Gold Reef City that took an unexpectedly wild turn. Posted by TikTok user Demi Souls, the short clip features him and his girlfriend bravely, or perhaps foolishly, attempting the park's notoriously thrilling Anaconda ride. What unfolded was a hilariously relatable scene of pure terror that left thousands entertained.

The video, which quickly went viral, opens with the couple strapped into the ride, a quintessential date activity in the vibrant city of Johannesburg. Gold Reef City, known for its exhilarating rides, offers a variety of attractions to get the adrenaline pumping. However, few evoke the level of panic captured in Demi Souls' clip quite like the Anaconda.

Watch the TikTok video below:

What you need to know about the Anaconda ride

According to Gold Reef City, Anaconda is a "must-ride" with a 9/10 fear rating. It's built for thrill-seekers, offering intense twists, turns, and high speeds for an unforgettable experience. The ride cleverly imitates an anaconda's movements with its complex track, inversions, and sudden drops, making you feel like you're being swallowed and released by the snake. It's a truly wild and immersive adventure.

Infamous for its intense twists, drops, and inversions, this rollercoaster pushes riders to their limits. Online reactions to the ride footage ranged from shared experiences to amusement at the couple's predictable reactions.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Nkosazana Dlamini commented:

"Bro closed his eyes throughout the whole ride.😭😭😭"

Qwa light said:

"The respect I have for people who can record themselves while on the rides? Too high!"

Maqwabe@05 wrote:

"Niyamlinga kodwa unkulunkulu. 😂😂”

lungie@Manyanda02 commented:

"😂😂😂 Anginandaba hawu"

Kagiso said:

"Bro was holding the phone tighter than the relationship.😭😂😂 Clean shoot though.🥵🔥"

B O K A wrote:

"The way she screams...😭😭"

Philisiwe M.🥀 commented:

"I wouldn't even have the strength to scream.😭✋🏿"

Kim said:

"Ohhhhhhh my God, dead ke sana. 😂"

Kayee wrote:

"I don’t blame her, I passed out three times in a row on this ride.😭😭"

