A woman went to Gold Reef City on her birthday. Many people were eager to see how much she was able to spend.

A TikTok video shows a woman's birthday at Gold Reef City and how much she spent. Image: @misshlaisi

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's birthday received more than 20, 000 likes. There were more than 100 comments from people who rated what she bought.

Woman spends birthday at Gold Reef City

A woman@misshlaisi showed people that she entered Gold Reef City for free on her birthday. She mostly spent money on food and snacks, which ranged in price points.

Online users amazed by Gold Reef City birthday

People applauded the woman for saving money. Many said she made the right decision by going to Gold Reef City, which is underrated.

Lebohang commented:

"Mochachos is so underrated!"

Perseverance wrote:

"As for great affordable meal I got to the other side, there are nicer restaurants than inside the theme park."

charity_1530 said:

"So when it is your birthday do they want proof or."

misshlaisi · creator replied:

"ID,passport or drivers licence ."

omphemetse M remarked:

"That’s how the churros taste apparently, they have a soft center."

misshlaisi, the creator, admitted:

"I thought they weren’t cooked."

graffiti central added:

"The woman at the candy shop was so mean to me >:( she double charged me for an energade and denied it."

Precious joked:

"Water and grandpa I found my people."

Source: Briefly News